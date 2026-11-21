The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) new chief executive faces a tray full of mixed fortunes as he takes over the management of the country’s teaching workforce for the next five years.
Teachers will look to Cheptumo Ayabei, who has risen through the ranks at the commission for close to three decades, to resolve issues facing curriculum reforms, teacher shortages, the confirmation of intern teachers, stalled promotions and welfare disputes.
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