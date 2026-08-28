Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Chief Justice of Kenya Martha Koome during the launch of SOJAR annual report on November 20 2026. [David Gichuru,Standard]

The judgment that laid bare the human cost of judicial delay was delivered by Justice J. A. Makau of the High Court at Nairobi on February 25, 2021, in Dickson Ndongai v Republic, which concerned two petitioners.

The first had lodged High Court Appeal No. 1456 of 1990 and waited 30 years for it to be heard. The second, a deaf and mute man convicted in Wajir in 2006, had waited 13 years for his appeal.