× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Failed Sudan coup attempt contained - officials

AFRICA
By Reuters | September 21st 2021

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) soldiers greet people as they secure a site where Lieutenant-General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of the military council and head of RSF, attends a meeting in Khartoum in June. [Reuters]

Sudanese authorities have contained a coup attempt and the situation has been brought under control, a member of the country's ruling council told Reuters Tuesday.

Interrogation of suspects involved in the attempted coup on Monday was due to begin and the military would issue a statement shortly, spokesman Mohamed Al Faki Suleiman said.

A government source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the coup attempt had involved an effort to take control of state radio in Omdurman, across the Nile from the capital, Khartoum.

Measures were being taken to contain a limited number of people involved, the source said.

KEEP READING

 South Sudan minister faults US, UK over bank woes

 Truckers want container deadline extended after attacks in S Sudan

 Sudan summoned Ethiopia's ambassador over 29 bodies found in river

 Internet disrupted, streets quiet in South Sudan after call for protests

A witness said that the military had used tanks to close a bridge connecting Khartoum with Omdurman early on Tuesday morning.

Sudan is being ruled under a fragile power-sharing deal between the military and civilians following the overthrow of former President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

Transitional authorities have said they had foiled or detected previous coup attempts linked to factions loyal to Bashir.

RELATED VIDEOS

Wanajeshi 74 warejea nchini, walikuwa wanalinda salama Dafur, Sudan

Kifo Sudan Kusini: Familia moja Likuyani, Kakamega yaomboleza baada ya mpendwa wao kuuawa na waasi

South Sudanese ex-rebel leader Riek Machar sworn in as first Vice President

Hotel Rwanda hero sentenced to 25 years in prison
Prosecutors had sought a life sentence for Rusesabagina on nine charges, including terrorism, arson, taking hostages and forming an armed rebel group.
Detectives comb Ofafa Jericho School for fire clues (Photos)
The fire razed a dormitory at the school last night with several students sustaining burns.
Share this story

MOST READ

If child is sick, was father unfaithful?
If child is sick, was father unfaithful?

CHILDREN

By Rose Mukonyo

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
South Africa court resumes Zuma's arms deal trial

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

South Africa court resumes Zuma's arms deal trial
Hotel Rwanda hero sentenced to 25 years in prison

By Reuters | 4 hours ago

Hotel Rwanda hero sentenced to 25 years in prison
Rwandan court finds 'Hotel Rwanda' film hero guilty in terrorism case

By Reuters | 23 hours ago

Rwandan court finds 'Hotel Rwanda' film hero guilty in terrorism case
Defiant junta rejects pressure to let Conde leave Guinea

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Defiant junta rejects pressure to let Conde leave Guinea

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC