Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcome baby girl - a little sister for Archie

Meghan and Harry with the son, Archie, when he was a few days old. [Mirror]

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed their second child - a beautiful baby girl.

The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a 3.4-kilogramme daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on Friday in California and both mother and child are healthy and well, Meghan’s press secretary said.

The new arrival is a little sister for Archie, who was born in 2019, and a new cousin for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Meghan gave birth to her daughter in America, where the family have been living since they quit the royal family last year.

The happy news comes after Meghan suffered a devastating miscarriage last summer.

Meghan and Harry announced their pregnancy on Valentine's Day with a beautiful black and white photo taken virtually on an iPad.

The relaxed shot showed the couple sitting on the grass, with Meghan lying with her head in her husband's lap.

London-based photographer Misan Harriam took the beautiful snaps, having known the couple for years and being a guest at their royal wedding.

Speaking of his "huge excitement" at being asked to take the photo, he told Vanity Fair : "This is a celebration of their love and their fortitude.

"And although I was in England, I felt like I was there with them. You can feel this image as much as you can see it which is a testament to their joy."

They shared the snap on Valentine's Day, the same day that Prince Charles and Princess Diana announced they were expecting Harry in 1984.

The couple spoke about the pregnancy during their interview with Oprah Winfrey and revealed the gender.

Asked what he thought about having a girl, Harry said: "Amazing. Just grateful.

"To have any child, any one or any two, would have been amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for. We’ve got our family—the four of us and our two dogs."

The couple also said that they weren't planning to have any more, adding: "Done. Two is it." The baby girl has been named Lilibet after the Queen's family nickname. [Mirror]

Meghan was widely praised for writing about her miscarriage, in which she described the devastating day and her trip to the hospital.

In a piece titled 'The Losses We Share' for the New York Times, she wrote: "It was a July morning that began as ordinarily as any other day: Make breakfast. Feed the dogs. Take vitamins. Find that missing sock. Pick up the rogue crayon that rolled under the table. Throw my hair in a ponytail before getting my son from his crib.

"After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right.

I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."

Her piece inspired women around the world to speak out about their experiences and tell their stories.

The Sussexes live in a nine-bedroom mansion in Montecito, Santa Barbara, which set them back £11.1million when they bought it last year.

After spending the first lockdown living in movie producer Tyler Perry's LA house, the couple secured their dream home by taking out a £7.25m mortgage and getting some financial help from Prince Charles.

While the price tag might look huge, it seems Meghan and Harry may have actually picked up a bargain as it's said to actually be worth closer to £20m, reports the Sun.

Montecito is a popular area with celebrities, and Meghan and Harry have a lot of very famous neighbours - including several of their close friends.

Oprah lives in a huge $90million mansion nearby, while Ellen DeGeneres, who visited Meghan and Harry at their Windsor home shortly after Archie was born, has several homes in the area.

On her blog Goop, neighbour Gwyneth Paltrow says the area is one of the "best things about Southern California".

