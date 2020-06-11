×
Moderna says possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccine under investigation

By Reuters | January 20th 2021 at 08:48:08 GMT +0300

Moderna Inc said on Tuesday it had received a report from California’s health department that several people at a center in San Diego were treated for possible allergic reactions to its COVID-19 vaccine from a particular batch.

The company’s comments come after California’s top epidemiologist on Sunday issued a statement recommending providers pause vaccination from lot no. 41L20A due to possible allergic reactions that are under investigation.

"A higher-than-usual number of possible allergic reactions were reported with a specific lot of Moderna vaccine administered at one community vaccination clinic. Fewer than 10 individuals required medical attention over the span of 24 hours," the epidemiologist said in a statement here.

The vaccine maker said it was unaware of comparable cases of adverse events from other vaccination centers which may have administered vaccines from the same lot or from other lots of its vaccine.

A total of 307,300 doses from the lot remain in storage, Moderna said, of the total 1,272,200 doses that were produced in the batch.

Moderna said it was working closely with U.S. health regulators to understand the cases and whether pausing the use of the lot was warranted.

Nearly a million doses from the lot have already been distributed to about 1,700 vaccination sites in 37 states, Moderna said.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Covid-19 Allergy Vaccine
RELATED STORIES

Uhuru picks boss for new PPP affairs department
LATEST STORIES

Premier League virus cases drop to 16 as pressure eases
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

23 hours ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

1 day ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

1 day ago

Does the number of children you have matter?
Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

6 days ago

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

Relief as China grants debt repayment holiday

Relief as China grants debt repayment holiday

Dominic Omondi 55 minutes ago
How like Safaricom, your business can dominate the market

How like Safaricom, your business can dominate the market

Wainaina Wambu 55 minutes ago
From barely surviving to an industry leader  

From barely surviving to an industry leader  

Winnie Makena 1 hour ago
Economy needs major push but not from wheelbarrows

Economy needs major push but not from wheelbarrows

XN Iraki 1 hour ago

YouTube bans Trump for another week over inauguration violence concerns

By Reuters
YouTube bans Trump for another week over inauguration violence concerns

Love thy neighbour and get a Covid-19 jab, says Archbishop of Canterbury

By Reuters
Love thy neighbour and get a Covid-19 jab, says Archbishop of Canterbury

China's latest Covid-19 outbreak worst since March 2020

By Reuters
China's latest Covid-19 outbreak worst since March 2020

Biden to block Trump's plan to lift Covid-19 European travel restrictions

By Reuters
Biden to block Trump's plan to lift Covid-19 European travel restrictions

Some National Guard troops helping secure inauguration will be armed - officials

By Reuters
Some National Guard troops helping secure inauguration will be armed - officials

Signal back up after outage

By Reuters
Signal back up after outage

