Ruto condemns strikes in Middle East, calls for urgent de-escalation

By Mate Tongola | Mar. 2, 2026
President Ruto warned that the escalating conflict in the Middle East poses a serious threat to global peace and security.

Kenya has strongly condemned the recent strikes targeting the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain, warning that the expanding conflict in the Middle East poses a serious threat to global peace and security.

Through his official social media pages, President William Ruto said the regionalisation of the crisis risks destabilising not only the Middle East but also the wider international community.

He went on to describe the current situation as both defining and perilous, underscoring the urgent need for restraint and dialogue among the parties involved.

Kenya emphasised the critical role of longstanding multilateral institutions in resolving the crisis, noting that established diplomatic frameworks remain essential in addressing complex international conflicts.

"At this defining and perilous moment in global history, longstanding multilateral institutions remain indispensable frameworks for the resolution of the current crisis," he posted.

Ruto also called for urgent, inclusive multi-stakeholder engagement to de-escalate and restore stability in the region.

His appeal comes in the wake of a steady increase in global oil prices after at least three ships were attacked near the Strait of Hormuz, as Iran continues to launch strikes across the Middle East in response to ongoing attacks by the US and Israel.

Iran has warned ships not to pass through the strait, which carries about 20 per cent of the world's oil and gas.

