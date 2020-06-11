×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya to host Somaliland President Muse Bihi

By Mwangi Maina | December 13th 2020 at 14:42:27 GMT +0300

Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi. [Photo: Courtesy]

President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to host Somaliland President Muse Bihi in the backdrop of a buildup of frosty relations between her and neighbour Somalia.

According to Somaliland Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Bihi left Hargeisa on Sunday 13, for a three-day official visit to Kenya. He is accompanied by several members of his cabinet.

The visit by the leader of the self-declared country comes days after Mogadishu expelled Kenya’s top diplomat to Somalia Maj Gen (rtd) Lucas Tambo over continuous ‘interference’ in its internal affairs.

Mogadishu accused Nairobi of meddling in its upcoming elections by putting pressure on the regional leader of Jubaland, Ahmed Mohamed Islaam Madobe, to walk back on a poll agreement brokered two months ago.

 The President and his delegation will meet Kenyan officials, including holding bilateral talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Read More

This is the first official visit to Nairobi by President Muse Bihi Abdi since he took over as the leader of Somaliland in 2017.

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta is in pursuit of direct diplomatic representation in Hargeisa.

Somaliland relationship with Kenya is guided and based on deep and mutual respect.

Investment outflows

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kenya has no diplomatic presence in Somaliland at the moment. And, the visit by President Bihi is expected to provide a platform through which the two countries can co-operate in maintaining security and initiating economic ties.

“Stronger relations between Kenya and Somaliland would bolster security, economic and social interactions between the two parties. Somaliland is an important partner in the Horn of Africa region in the fight against terrorism and particularly Al-Shabaab,” the ministry said on Sunday.

The initiative is expected to play a conduit role for investment outflow from Nairobi to Hargeisa, with Kenya Airways being lined up to make flights a possibility.

"Intensified cooperation is being sought in the banking and financial sector to accelerate more investment opportunities for both parties. Kenya Airways flights connecting Nairobi and Hargeisa to enhance trade and movement is carefully being explored," the ministry noted.

Related Topics
President Uhuru Kenyatta Muse Bihi Somaliland Somalia
Share this story
Previous article
Somalia threatens to sever ties with Kenya over election dispute
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Jamhuri Day offers us a chance to right the wrongs as a nation
Jamhuri Day offers us a chance to right the wrongs as a nation

LATEST STORIES

Kenya to host Somaliland President Muse Bihi
Kenya to host Somaliland President Muse Bihi

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

2 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

3 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

26 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

1 month ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Facing Mount Kenya, Raila battles for its control

Facing Mount Kenya, Raila battles for its control
Sunday Standard team 4 hours ago
Row threatens to split ACK diocese

Row threatens to split ACK diocese
Harold Odhiambo and Olivia Odhiambo 5 hours ago
Tamed by Ol Pejeta’s wild charm

Tamed by Ol Pejeta’s wild charm
Peter Muiruri 5 hours ago
New rules allow apartment buyers to hold title deeds

New rules allow apartment buyers to hold title deeds
Dominic Omondi 5 hours ago

More stories

Egypt receives first batch of Chinese-made coronavirus vaccines

By Reuters
Egypt receives first batch of Chinese-made coronavirus vaccines

Covid has pushed 12m Africans deeper into poverty, says group

By Joe Ombuor
Covid has pushed 12m Africans deeper into poverty, says group

Giving birth on the run: The terror of Mozambicans fleeing jihadists

By AFP
Giving birth on the run: The terror of Mozambicans fleeing jihadists

South Africa enters second wave of Covid-19

By Reuters
South Africa enters second wave of Covid-19

President Uhuru congratulates Ghana's Nana Akufo-Addo on his re-election

By PSCU
President Uhuru congratulates Ghana's Nana Akufo-Addo on his re-election

Corruption case against Jacob Zuma postponed

By Reuters
Corruption case against Jacob Zuma postponed
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.