Easter hope: Kenya shall rise above corruption, fear and failed systems

Catholic faithful in Mombasa in a solemn Way of the Cross procession in observance of Good Friday,2026

[ Robert Menza,Standard]



O Risen Lord, this Easter morning we come not as a people who have mastered faith, but as a people reaching for it—tapping into the reality of the resurrection. This is not rhetoric; this is faith standing before the empty tomb, daring to believe that what You did then still has power now. We stand between the cross and the grave—between what has wounded us and what You are raising—and we refuse to believe that death has the final word over our nation.

We know the cross in Kenya. We have seen it in systems that crucify the innocent and acquit the guilty; in streets where truth is silenced; in institutions that exploit rather than serve; in homes where despair has settled. We have watched dreams suffocated, voices muted and futures negotiated away. We have buried too much hope to pretend that all is well.