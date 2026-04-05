Why millions risk being locked out of 2027 elections

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon and other commission members during a media briefing at Anniversary Towers in Nairobi on January 27, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Millions of Kenyan voters now risk being locked out of the 2027 general elections should they not register afresh ahead of the high-stakes polls.

This is in light of a requirement by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) that all Kenyans who registered as voters before 2012 undertake the exercise afresh to ensure their biometrics are captured in the system.