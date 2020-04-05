';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Tanzanian miner earns millions after finding a second huge Tanzanite

By Mercy Asamba | August 4th 2020 at 08:09:40 GMT +0300

A 52-year-old Tanzanian small-scale miner, who became an overnight millionaire in June for selling two pieces of rare gemstones, has found another gem that’s valued for 4.7 billion Tanzania Shillings (Sh216 million).

Saniniu Laizer (pictured), a polygamist with four wives and father of 30, found the third gem that weighed 6.3kg in one of the tanzanite mines in Manyara, northern Tanzania.

The rare gemstone is mainly used to make ornaments.

SEE ALSO: Flamingos flock back to Bogoria after breeding

In June, Laizer earned 7.74 billion Tanzanian shillings (Sh354 million) after selling two large tanzanite stones - weighing 9.2kgs and 5.8kgs respectively - the heaviest ever found in Tanzania.

The dark violet-blue gemstones, each about the size of a forearm, were also discovered in Manyara.

The area is surrounded by a wall in the country’s bid to control cross-border smuggling of the gemstones.

A Tanzanian official from the mining ministry told journalists that the two gemstones which weighed 9.2kg and 5.8kg were the largest Tanzanite rocks ever mined.

SEE ALSO: Petty issues should not slow down East African integration

Tanzania’s President John Magufuli has congratulated Laizer on the discovery. He said the find was a confirmation that Tanzania is rich.

In 2019, Tanzania set up trading centres around the country to allow artisanal miners to directly sell their gems and gold to the State.

Laizer who owns 2,000 cows has promised to hold a party in celebration of yet another discovery.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Saniniu Laizer Tanzania Mining Tanzanite
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

We have not banned any flights, says Transport CS
We have not banned any flights, says Transport CS

LATEST STORIES

Fireworks expected as Senate debates county revenue-sharing formula again
Fireworks expected as Senate debates county revenue-sharing formula again

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

With increased morgue bills, Covid-19 adds more pain to the bereaved

With increased morgue bills, Covid-19 adds more pain to the bereaved
Anyango Otieno 5 hours ago
Why Sakaja and Murkomen could be kicked out of Jubilee Party

Why Sakaja and Murkomen could be kicked out of Jubilee Party
Jacob Ngetich 14 hours ago
Why reinfections are making search for vaccine hard

Why reinfections are making search for vaccine hard
Mercy Adhiambo 14 hours ago
Conspiracy theories explaining causes of Tsavo Park fires

Conspiracy theories explaining causes of Tsavo Park fires
Renson Mnyamwezi 22 hours ago

Read More

Three Gambian ministers test positive for Covid-19

Africa

Three Gambian ministers test positive for Covid-19

Three Gambian ministers test positive for Covid-19
South African anti-corruption watchdog probes Covid-19 tenders

Africa

South African anti-corruption watchdog probes Covid-19 tenders

South African anti-corruption watchdog probes Covid-19 tenders
Guyana President sworn in after six months, here's why

Africa

Guyana President sworn in after six months, here's why

Guyana President sworn in after six months, here's why
Suspected Boko Haram militants kill at least 13 in Cameroon

Africa

Suspected Boko Haram militants kill at least 13 in Cameroon

Suspected Boko Haram militants kill at least 13 in Cameroon
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.