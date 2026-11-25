The losses comprised Sh67 billion in reduced productivity and Sh28.5 billion in human resource-related expenses, including costs associated with managing harassment cases. [Istock Photos]

Kenyan businesses lost an estimated Sh95.5 billion last year due to gender-based violence and harassment (GBVH) in the workplace, according to a study by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group.

The losses comprised Sh67 billion in reduced productivity and Sh28.5 billion in human resource-related expenses, including costs associated with managing harassment cases.