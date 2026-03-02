Kenya Pipeline sponsors 2026 WRC all-women team of Ayuko, Shegu

Audio By Vocalize

Linet Ayuko alongside her driver veteran broadcaster Pauline Shegu were the first all-women team to complete a rally race in 2023.

The Kenya Pipeline Company has issued a Sh500,000 sponsorship to rally navigator Linet Ayuko ahead of her participation in the 2026 World Rally Championship (WRC) from March 12 to 15 in Naivasha.

Ayuko, who works at the company, will return to the rough terrain of Naivasha alongside her driver, veteran broadcaster Pauline Shegu. The duo was the first all-women team to complete a rally race in 2023.

According to KPC, the sponsorship underscores a deliberate effort aimed at empowering talent within the company in addition to supporting international sporting events held in Kenya, like the annual WRC races.

“By backing Ms Ayuko’s participation, the Company reaffirms its belief in nurturing excellence, teamwork, resilience and ambition among its employees,” read part of the company’s statement.

“This highlights KPC’s strong footprint across key economic corridors and its critical role in enabling national development while supporting internationally recognised events.”

A revised rally itinerary from the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the event’s governing body, the 2026 circuit will be held entirely in Naivasha as opposed to past editions that began in Nairobi.

This means that the Shakedown and the 20 competitive stages that follow will be done in the town as drivers and navigators sweat it out to complete the 350 kilometres.

KPC welcomed the new itinerary, noting that four stages fall within its Right of Way (ROW), underscoring the scale and strategic reach of the Company’s national infrastructure.

Further, it will play a critical role in offering accommodation services to rally-goers through the Morendat Training and Conference Centre.

The event is expected to provide a major boost to local tourism, given the projections of an increased number of travellers, including international drivers, teams, media and motorsport enthusiasts from around the world.

Ayuko and Shegu, who have both been conferred the national hero status, will be flying the Kenyan flag high at the global stage.