Kakamega signs MOU with Netherland firm to improve farming

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Kakamega signs deal with Dutch firm to boost farming and clean energy. [File, Standard]

The County Government of Kakamega has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SNV Netherlands Development Organisation to improve farming, employment and the use of clean energy in the county.

In the signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), both sides shall cooperate on agricultural and renewable energy projects in Kakamega.

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa said the signing of the pact signals an ongoing effort to listen to farmers and consult with development partners to help alleviate the issues facing the agricultural sector.

“Agriculture continues to be the backbone of Kakamega’s economy. With this partnership, we want to drive production increases, improving farmers’ income, and sustainable farming practices of farming that protect our environment,” he said.

Barasa was speaking during the signing of the pact on the Governor‘s Day with Farmers fete in Lumakanda Lugari constituency.

The county boss also highlighted the government’s willingness to fund initiatives that focus on women, youth and small-scale farmers.

He said the new partnership gives the government the means to create jobs, support in creating a vibrant agribusiness sector, while making sure there is an avenue to access renewable energy technologies.

"Food security is one of the major pillars of my administration. We need to create our agri-food systems and support our farmers in terms of innovation, training and market opportunities, and SNV is a partner that can do so,” he said.

On her part, SNV Country Director, Kenya and Burundi, Hallam Rebecca, called on Kakamega farmers to transition from subsistence farming into commercial agribusiness.

She said the programme will support acquiring the skills, partnerships and support systems necessary to meet that goal.

“Renewable energy remains to be seen as an engine of change and as an important tool in the future of agriculture. As part of this partnership, we are considering what can be done to help farmers get affordable, clean energy solutions to drive more productivity,” she said.

SNV will help connect farmers and businesses to new technologies and partnerships. The organisation will also support county staff through training and help promote successful farming and energy projects.

The two partners, as per agreement, will work on regenerative agriculture and the productive use of renewable energy, which is also known as the RA-PURE approach.

The collaboration is part of the ‘Power for Food’ programme, a five-year regional scheme sponsored by the IKEA Foundation alongside SNV and other partners.

The programme will be in seven counties of Kakamega, Busia, Bungoma, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Kericho and Nakuru are to this effect.

Through this agreement, the county government and SNV will jointly develop policies that benefit farming and renewable-energy investments and also contribute to the training, mentoring and spread of knowledge.

The County Government will, on its side, contribute towards the advancement of a conducive environment for investments in agriculture and clean energy, as well as assist with planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the development of the programme.

The MoU continues to be valid for five years and is to be renewed as a result of an agreement between both sides.