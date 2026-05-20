New NCIC team sworn in, vows to tackle hate speech ahead of 2027 polls

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NCIC Chairperson Kepha Nyamweya Omae, during vetting by the National Assembly Committee on Cohesion and Equal Opportunities at Mini Chambers, County Hall in Nairobi, on April 25, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The newly appointed commissioners of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission formally took the oath of office on Wednesday.

The team of seven, chaired by Dr Kepha Nyamweya was appointed by President Ruto on May 6, 2026, for a six-year term.

The commissioners who were sworn in at an event presided over by Chief Justice Martha Koome are Josphine Kirion Eragae, Joseph K. Nguyo, Jackson Swadi Kedogo, Dr Samuel Mwachiro Mwawasi, Irene Chepoisho Tulel, Hassan Billow Ahmed and Jerusah Mwaathime Michael.

Nyamweya pledged to heal divisions, confront hate speech and steer the country towards sustainable peace ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He acknowledged that the commission was assuming office at a “sensitive moment” in the country’s history, warning that rising political intolerance, ethnic profiling and violent attacks linked to political affiliations threatened national unity.

“It is a sacred duty. It is about healing Kenya,” the chairperson said.

He regretted that the country still bears scars of ethnic, political and social divisions that continue to undermine cohesion.

The chairperson promised that the commission would work at the national, county and grassroots levels to strengthen peaceful coexistence and restore public confidence in institutions tasked with safeguarding unity.

“Peace is not merely the absence of conflict. It is the presence of justice, equality and mutual respect,” he said.

The commissioners also condemned the use of youths to disrupt political activities and intimidate opponents, saying no political ambition was worth the loss of Kenyan lives.

“No Kenyan should be attacked, threatened or excluded because of politics. No young person should be recruited, paid or used to intimidate, disrupt, assault or silence others,” the chairperson stated.

The new team further called on political leaders to tone down divisive rhetoric ahead of the 2027 polls, cautioning that reckless public utterances risk fuelling tensions across communities.

Nyamweya appealed to Parliament to fast-track the enactment of the proposed NCIC Act 2026 to strengthen the commission’s legal mandate and align it with the Constitution. The Judiciary was also commended for establishing special courts to handle hate speech cases.

The commissioners were appointed following recruitment conducted by a selection panel before their nomination by President William Ruto and subsequent approval by Parliament.

Their appointment comes amid growing concerns over political violence, ethnic tensions and inflammatory public statements witnessed in recent months in different parts of the country.

The commission said it would prioritise impartial service delivery, proactive intervention in emerging conflicts and partnerships with religious groups, civil society and state agencies in promoting cohesion.

“We begin this journey with one rallying call — one Kenya, one people, one shared destiny,” the chairperson said.