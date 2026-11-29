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Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi addresses worshippers during a church service in Malava, Kakamega County, on Sunday, November 29, 2026. [Courtesy]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has warned Kenyans against undermining national stability, citing regional conflicts and the growing number of refugees fleeing into the country.

Mudavadi said Kenya's peace and stability should not be taken for granted, pointing to humanitarian crises in neighbouring countries where conflicts have disrupted education, healthcare and food supplies.

Speaking during a church service in Malava, Kakamega County, on Sunday, November 29, Mudavadi said instability in other countries had left millions of people struggling to access basic services.

“Let us not make the mistake of undermining the peace and stability of this country,” Mudavadi said.

He cited the situation along the Kenya-Ethiopia border, where thousands of people have crossed into the country fleeing clashes in neighbouring Ethiopia.

On October 28, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported that up to 50,000 people had crossed into Kenya through Moyale following fighting on the Ethiopian side of the border.

The agency said many of those fleeing were women and children, with some staying with relatives and host communities while others sought shelter in schools and churches.

Food, clean water, emergency shelter, sanitation and healthcare were among the urgent needs identified by humanitarian agencies responding to the influx.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights had earlier reported on October 27 that approximately 40,000 people had sought refuge in Moyale, warning that the arrivals were putting pressure on local resources and essential services.

More than 15,000 people were reportedly staying in temporary shelters, while over 20,000 others had sought accommodation with relatives and friends, according to the commission.

Mudavadi also referred to refugee populations in Lodwar and Dadaab in Garissa County, arguing that Kenya's position as a refuge for people fleeing conflict demonstrated the importance of maintaining stability.

“Mimi ni waziri wa mambo ya nchi za nje wa Mheshimiwa William Ruto. Mataifa yanapata taabu. Mengi sana yako kwa taabu, vita, mashule zimefungwa, hakuna mahospitali, chakula hakipatikani, watu wanapoteza maisha kiholela holela,” he said.

He said several countries were experiencing conflict, school closures, inadequate healthcare and food shortages, with people losing their lives.

The latest arrivals from Ethiopia add to Kenya's existing refugee-hosting responsibilities. UNHCR statistics for October 31, 2026, showed that the country was hosting 649,967 refugees and 237,559 asylum-seekers, with the majority living in Garissa and Turkana counties.

Mudavadi maintained that peace was more valuable than other considerations and urged Kenyans not to take the country's stability for granted.

“Kwa hivyo amani sio kitu cha kuchezea. Na thamani ya amani ni kubwa sana kushinda mambo mengine yote,” he added.