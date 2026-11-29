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Democratic Action Party of Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa after a meeting on November 26, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa has hit back at Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, accusing him of ingratitude and reminding him of the political platform and connections that helped propel him to power in the 2022 General Election.

Wamalwa said he played a central role in Natembeya's entry into elective politics after he resigned as Rift Valley Regional Commissioner, linking him to former President Uhuru Kenyatta and securing the party ticket through which he contested and won the Trans Nzoia gubernatorial seat.

Speaking during an interview on Sunday, Wamalwa challenged the governor to respect him as a political senior, arguing that Natembeya should not undermine the party that provided him with a platform to pursue his political ambitions.

He recalled that Natembeya joined DAP-K shortly before the 2022 elections after resigning from public service and initially had limited financial resources to mount a gubernatorial campaign.

"I had already started this party. I'd already launched it on December 14, 2021. He came on the eve of the election. I think I received him on January 28, 2022," Wamalwa said.

He acknowledged that Uhuru provided financial support for Natembeya's campaign but insisted that his role in facilitating their political relationship had been overlooked.

"He admitted it's Uhuru who paid his dowry. But the middleman who took him to Uhuru and arranged all this and gave him a party was Eugene Wamalwa," he said.

Using a kiosk analogy to defend his political influence, Wamalwa said Natembeya should remember the political home that gave him an opportunity to become governor.

"Whether Natembeya does not respect me or recognise my role in making him governor, the only thing I can say is that if you came and welcomed me in my kiosk and you had my tea and mandazi and you went on to win and become governor, the least you can do is please respect me and my kiosk," he said.

The public exchange follows growing disagreements over who should represent the Luhya community in ongoing opposition negotiations aimed at identifying a single presidential candidate to challenge President William Ruto in 2027.

Natembeya has challenged Wamalwa's claim to being the political kingpin of the Western region, arguing that DAP-K does not represent the entire Luhya community and that Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna should take a leading role in opposition negotiations.

Speaking in Kitale last week, the governor urged Wamalwa to step aside and allow Sifuna to represent the community in the emerging opposition political arrangements.

"We do not recognise him and he should stop being a stumbling block. Let Sifuna take charge," Natembeya said.

He also accused Wamalwa of misleading opposition leaders into believing he could deliver the Luhya vote without Sifuna being considered in the negotiations.

"I am asking him to come and vie for the governor seat in Trans Nzoia instead of masquerading to be what he is not," he said.

Wamalwa's response also comes barely two days after DAP-K removed Natembeya and Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula as deputy party leaders, replacing them with Mumias East MP Peter Salasya and former Cabinet Minister Kipruto Arap Kirwa.

The changes have further exposed divisions within the party, with the two leaders disagreeing over political influence, party leadership and the region's representation in opposition negotiations.

Wamalwa cited other politicians who had benefited from his political support, including Bungoma Governor and Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka, saying they had maintained cordial relations despite their political rise.

He said Lusaka had never disrespected him after receiving his backing to become Bungoma's first governor.

The DAP-K leader, however, maintained that Natembeya was free to pursue his political ambitions elsewhere but should acknowledge the party's contribution to his rise.