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President William Ruto in Malava on November 29, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has challenged opposition leaders to move beyond criticism of his administration and present practical policy alternatives, accusing them of lacking a credible development agenda capable of addressing the everyday challenges facing Kenyans.

The President defended the Social Health Authority (SHA) and Affordable Housing Programme, warning that proposals to scrap the two initiatives would reverse gains made in healthcare access, employment creation and economic transformation.

Speaking during an interdenominational church service at Malava Boys High School in Kakamega County on Sunday, Mr Ruto singled out Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna over his criticism of SHA, arguing that the senator's remarks demonstrated a misunderstanding of how social health insurance operates.

He explained that the scheme was designed around pooled contributions, allowing members to contribute relatively small amounts while accessing medical services worth significantly more when they fall ill.

"They are surprised. I hear them saying, 'You know, with this SHA matter, a citizen goes and pays 2,000 shillings and then they get paid one million shillings.' Yes, that's how it is supposed to be. That is what you call pooling in insurance. That's how social insurance works," he said.

Sifuna had questioned the requirement for Kenyans to register and contribute to SHA before accessing healthcare, arguing during a meeting in Dallas, Texas, that some citizens only register when they fall sick.

He maintained that SHA should function as a healthcare service provider rather than a registration agency, promising that Kenyans should receive medical services regardless of their registration status.

But Ruto dismissed the criticism, insisting that the opposition should understand the structure of the scheme before proposing its abolition.

"So it's a whole ecosystem, and we have thought through it, and that is why I keep telling our competitors: please look for a plan, because these are about people's issues," he said.

The President further argued that his administration's development agenda extended beyond healthcare and housing, citing agriculture, infrastructure, markets and social services as key pillars of economic transformation.

He defended the Government's fertiliser subsidy programme, saying the reduction in the cost of fertiliser from about Sh7,500 to Sh2,000 had helped lower production costs and improve farmers' earnings.

"Agriculture must put money in the citizen's pocket. Previously, we were buying fertiliser at 7,000, close to 7,500. This year we are buying it at 2,000," he said.

He added that the Government was working to improve returns for farmers in the sugarcane, dairy, coffee and tea value chains, announcing plans to engage Butali and West Kenya sugar millers over bonus payments to cane farmers.

The President said he would meet the millers in Mumias on Monday to discuss the bonus issue, while announcing that farmers supplying Mumias Sugar Company would receive bonus cheques worth Sh490 million.

On infrastructure, Ruto said construction of the railway line beyond Naivasha had resumed, with the planned extension passing through Kakamega and Bungoma counties before reaching Malaba. He projected that high-speed rail services would reduce travel time between Malinya and Nairobi to three hours.

He also announced that Kakamega Level Six Hospital was expected to be completed in December, with services commencing in January after installation of medical equipment. The refurbished Kakamega Airport was expected to be ready for use by January, while funds had been allocated towards completing Bukhungu Stadium.

The President further cited Sh450 million committed towards student hostels at Shamberere National Polytechnic.

His remarks followed a development tour of Bungoma County on Saturday, where he launched construction of the 37-kilometre Misikhu-Naitiri and Lugulu-Lukusi-Makuselwa roads at a cost of Sh2.3 billion.

He said the Government was investing Sh21 billion to upgrade 210 kilometres of roads across Bungoma, alongside laying the foundation stone for the Sh75 million Misikhu Modern Market.

On the housing programme, he said the Housing Fund had facilitated the construction of 17 modern markets, Kanduyi Smart City and 9,500 student hostels in Bungoma, arguing that the initiative had wider economic benefits beyond providing homes.

He challenged opponents to explain where the workers would find alternative employment if the programme was discontinued.

"Overall, 1.1 million Kenyans, most of them young people, are employed in this programme. Where will all these people find jobs if you scrap it? Will they work on your farms?" he posed.

On SHA, he said 940,000 Bungoma residents had registered under the scheme, while Sh5.3 billion had been disbursed to hospitals and health facilities in the county over the past two years.

"Today, we have testimonies from across the country of Kenyans whose medical bills have been paid by SHA. Now they want us to return to the era when people had to sell their property to meet medical expenses," he said.

The President maintained that the opposition's proposals risked reversing development gains, insisting that political competition should be anchored on policies and practical solutions rather than criticism of existing programmes.

"They have no presidential candidate, no agenda, no policy and no vision to take this country forward," he said.