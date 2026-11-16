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Wamboka alleged that the attackers arrived at the homestead carrying 10 litres of petrol, which they intended to use to set the house ablaze. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Bumula MP Jack Wamboka has raised an alarm over increasing incidents of what he termed political violence within Bungoma County.

This follows an attempted arson attack on his Changa family home over their alleged political affiliation.

Wamboka alleged that the attackers arrived at the homestead carrying 10 litres of petrol, which they intended to use to set the house ablaze.

He claimed the assailants also targeted family members and brought motorbikes to the scene.

The MP said he received a distress call at night and rushed to check on the affected family, warning that the attacks were creating fear among residents because of their political affiliations.

He linked the latest incident to a series of other attacks, including a shooting at Kibachenje in which the headteacher of Siakumulo Comprehensive School and two other people were reportedly shot.

Wamboka accused former Bumula MP Mwambu Mabonga of involvement in the shooting and arson attack, questioning why no arrests had been made months after the shooting incident.

“How can three Kenyans be shot and yet to date nothing has happened? No one has been arrested. No one has been questioned?” he posed.

Wamboka also cited attacks during political gatherings in Kimaeti and Muienga, claiming 12 young people were assaulted during an empowerment function, while several others were injured during Madaraka Day celebrations.

The MP raised concerns over the alleged circulation of illegal firearms, accusing police of selective enforcement of the law.

“We must stop embracing goonism. If people are guilty, take them to court. We have courts in Kenya that will determine,” he said, calling on the National Police Service to investigate the incidents and arrest those responsible.

He urged residents not to be intimidated or attacked because of their political affiliations, insisting that political differences should not be settled through violence.

Some residents narrated separate incidents of violence and intimidation also linked to the former MP.

When a group of youth stormed and disrupted an event attended by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

Ben Wanjala Wang’unda, whose house was damaged in the arson incident, alleged that the attack was coordinated and claimed some young people had been promised Sh20,000 each to participate in the violence.

Another resident, George Salim from Muienga, narrated the ordeal of his family, saying his brother Silas, a university graduate who earned a living selling SIM cards, was mistakenly taken from his home by unknown persons, assaulted for three days, then dumped him in his home Latrine with a broken spine.

‘’My brother suffered severe injuries that required multiple major operations after the attack,” he said.

He expressed frustration over what he termed a lack of security and support despite previously serving in a local advisory committee.

But Mabonga, in his response, denied the allegations linking him to the attacks, dismissing them as an attempt to tarnish his reputation.

“I have taken time to respond since when the attack happened, my people were hurt and I had to rush them to get treatment and reported the matter to the police,” Mabonga said, while calling on security chiefs to investigate the matter and ensure those responsible are brought to book.

“As Kenyans, we have a responsibility to keep peace during campaigns and after elections. Police should also intensify night patrols and root out goons who are beating, killing and terrorising Bumula residents,” he said.