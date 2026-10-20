Scores injured after goons storm Wetangula and Farouk Kibet's event

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The group stormed the event moments after Wetangula, Kibet and other Kenya Kwanza leaders had left the venue at Matulo Girls High School in Webuye West Constituency. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

Several people have been injured after a group of armed youths invaded an empowerment drive attended by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula and President William Ruto's aide Farouk Kibet.

The group stormed the event moments after Wetangula, Kibet and other Kenya Kwanza leaders had left the venue at Matulo Girls High School in Webuye West Constituency.

The suspected goons reportedly beat up attendees, stole phones and cash, and burnt T-shirts branded with Ford Kenya and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party colours.

The empowerment event had been organised to support boda boda operators and strengthen their livelihoods.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula speaking at the event. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

The irate groups reportedly barricaded the Webuye-Eldoret highway, disrupting transport as they burnt tyres and destroyed branded T-shirts. Those who attempted to question their actions were allegedly assaulted, while others fled for safety.

The incident has sparked condemnation from boda boda leaders, who accused individuals with political interests of exploiting the motorcycle taxi operators and called on security agencies to investigate the attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.

On Monday, Bungoma County Boda Boda chairman Alex Kisuya said the empowerment meeting had proceeded peacefully before violence broke out after the leaders had departed.

“The empowerment meeting went on well. However, violence erupted later after the meeting when goons demanded to be given Sh500 each from the empowerment money raised for boda boda operators in Webuye West,” Kisuya said.

He urged police to investigate the incident and arrest those who organised the attack, warning against using outsiders to disrupt peaceful community engagements. Traffic snurl-up as the armed youths barricaded the Webuye-Eldoret highway. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

Kisuya said registered boda boda operators should not be drawn into political violence, adding that leaders should be judged by their contribution to development rather than their ability to mobilise disruptive groups.

“The goons who led to the violence must be arrested. We know our registered boda boda operators, and we do not want outsiders allegedly funded by a section of politicians to come and disrupt peaceful empowerment engagements,” he said.

He cited a similar incident in Kabuchai, warning politicians against funding violence and urging residents to make independent decisions when voting.

Senator Wafula Wakoli, in his sentiments, condemned the incident, saying it was unfortunate that an initiative intended to improve livelihoods had been marred by violence.

The senator said, “I sincerely thank the people of Webuye West, our local leaders and the boda boda fraternity for supporting the empowerment drive led by Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Presidential aide Farouk Kibet at Matulo Grounds.”

He said it is heartbreaking that an initiative meant to uplift livelihoods was marred by violence, arguing that no political ambition is worth the blood of an innocent Kenyan.

“I pray for the quick recovery of all those injured and urge security agencies to investigate and hold those responsible accountable,” he said while calling for peace and unity, insisting that residents deserved development rather than political violence.

The attack came against the backdrop of heightened political mobilisation in the region ahead of the 2027 General Election, with leaders allied to President Ruto using the empowerment drive to rally support for his re-election.

During the event, Wetang’ula had questioned the ability of opposition leaders to unseat Ruto, arguing that none had the experience required to lead the country.

“The presidency is a serious responsibility. We cannot gamble with it as a country. Kenyans have historically elected leaders with considerable leadership experience. I do not see any current opposition leader with the experience and capacity to wrestle power from President Ruto, who we all agree has done a tremendous job,” he said.

His remarks appeared to target Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, a first-term senator associated with the Linda Mwananchi Movement who has declared interest in the presidency in 2027.

Wetang’ula urged the Luhya community to support Ruto’s re-election bid, saying the region should strategically position itself for the 2032 presidential contest.

“We shall support President Ruto as the last person in next year’s elections. If we stand with him and respect one another as leaders, we shall secure our place in 2032,” he said. Some os the branded materials that were set on fire. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

The Speaker, who has increasingly positioned himself as a potential presidential candidate in 2032, declared that he had the experience and qualifications needed to lead the country.

“I have all the qualities and requisite experience to lead this country in 2032. We cannot gamble with the presidency,” he said.

Kibet endorsed Wetang’ula’s ambition, describing him as a sober and visionary leader capable of uniting Kenyans, while urging residents to back Ruto for a second term.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, Webuye East MP Martin Wanyonyi and Likuyani MP Innocent Mugabe also backed the President’s re-election bid, arguing that the region’s support would strengthen Wetang’ula’s prospects in 2032.

Mugabe said Western Kenya leaders had agreed to support Wetang’ula’s future presidential ambition while backing Ruto in the next election.

“As a region, we have all lined up behind Wetang’ula as we strategically support President Ruto in next year’s elections. We believe that in 2032, he will return the favour. We will not allow anyone to undermine Wetang’ula’s chances of ascending to the presidency in 2032,” he said.