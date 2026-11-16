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Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya during the unveiling of The Equitable Party (TEP) at Sarova Stanley Hotel in Nairobi on October 4, 2026. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The High Court has ordered the immediate reinstatement of Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya's security detail after declaring its withdrawal unconstitutional and warning against the use of police powers for political punishment.

Justice Roselyn Aburili found that Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja acted unlawfully by withdrawing Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya's armed security detail without giving him reasons or an opportunity to challenge the decision.

In a judgment delivered on Monday, Justice Aburili found that the withdrawal violated Natembeya's right to fair administrative action, equality and freedom from discrimination, as well as his right to security of person.

"There is no evidence at all to the effect that the petitioner has broken any law or has violated any of the conditions set out in the policy which was cited by the State. The withdrawal of the petitioner's security detail was arbitrary and procedurally unfair and it cannot stand," Justice Aburili ruled.

The judge dismissed the State's argument that the withdrawal was justified by incidents of violence witnessed during by-election campaigns in Western Kenya, saying there was no evidence linking the governor to the violence.

"The mere allegations made in the submissions—which submissions are not evidence— that the withdrawal of the petitioner's security detail was lawful exercise of discretion following incidents of violence witnessed during the by-election campaigns in Western region ... is not evidence that the petitioner was the author of the alleged violence or that he caused breach of the peace," Justice Aburili ruled.

She noted that the state had not demonstrated that Natembeya was informed of any investigations against him or given reasons for the withdrawal of his security before the decision was made.

The judge held that even if the Inspector General had the authority to withdraw the governor's security, he was required to explain the reasons and give him an opportunity to challenge the decision before implementing it.

"Neither was he informed of any reason for withdrawal of his security, and that even if the Inspector General of Police had the powers to withdraw the security of the petitioner, he ought to have informed the petitioner of the reasons, given him an opportunity to challenge the withdrawal before a decision to withdraw could be made," she said.

Justice Aburili consequently found that the decision was arbitrary, procedurally unfair and an abuse of power, contrary to the policy governing the provision of protective security to VIPs and State officers.

The court further found that Natembeya, having served as an elected governor since 2022 and enjoyed armed police protection throughout his tenure, had a legitimate expectation to continue receiving the same security afforded to other elected governors.

She ruled that such protection could not be withdrawn arbitrarily or without justification, adding that the governor was entitled to be informed of the reasons allowed to respond.

In the orders, the court issued a declaration that the Inspector General's decision to withdraw Natembeya's security was illegal and unconstitutional for having violated Articles 47, 27 and 29 of the Constitution.

Justice Aburili also issued an order of mandamus compelling the Inspector General to immediately restore the governor's police security detail.

The court further prohibited the IG from arbitrarily withdrawing or recalling the security assigned to Natembeya without lawful justification and without following the proper procedure, including respecting his right to fair administrative action.

In a significant warning, the judge declared that any attempt by the Inspector General or anyone acting under his authority to use police powers for political or punitive purposes was unlawful and unconstitutional.

"Any attempt by the first respondent Inspector General of the National Police Service and anyone else acting under his authority or command to use police powers for political or punitive purposes is unlawful and unconstitutional," she ruled.

The judge also criticised the use of public resources to meet legal costs arising from the actions and omissions of State officers, saying she would have ordered the Inspector General to personally pay the costs had he been sued in his individual capacity.

"The people of Kenya did not establish these offices for the occupants to punish or rule them, but to serve them," Justice Aburili said.

Natembeya had moved to court challenging the withdrawal of his security, arguing that the decision exposed him to danger and violated his constitutional rights.

In his petition, he linked the withdrawal to his political activities during the Kabuchai Constituency by-election campaigns, claiming that his criticism of the government and support for a candidate opposed to the ruling party had put him at odds with State machinery.

The respondents, who included the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General, opposed the petition, arguing that it was legally defective and failed to demonstrate precisely how the governor's constitutional rights had been violated.