Audio By Vocalize

Somewhere between Kangemi and Kinoo this week, a commuter inching towards Rironi learnt that the road she has watched being widened since 2017 may soon be completed with private capital. The Treasury's latest public private partnership update says it approved the project note in September and now wants a private operator to finish the works and recover the investment through tolls.

Beyond Rironi, on the highway to Mau Summit, the connection is more personal. If the commuter is formally employed, part of her monthly NSSF contribution is already helping to build that road, because the National Social Security Fund has committed members' money to the toll concession.

Perhaps the most instructive financial decision in Kenya this month came from the institution created to build such roads. The National Infrastructure Fund, established by an Act of Parliament in March with domestic pension funds written into its statute as a source of capital, has begun deploying its Sh340 billion of seed money.

Its first purchases are government bonds. Its chief executive, James Mworia, has said the fund expects them to yield around 12.5 per cent, earning roughly Sh42 billion a year while the capital stays intact.

That choice offers a helpful answer to the question now being put to every pension trustee in the country, which is whether retirement savings can finance Kenya's development while serving the people who own them. They can, and the infrastructure fund has just shown the terms that make it work.

A toll road or a power line should offer a return that matches or beats the government bond it replaces, after accounting for every risk that bond does not carry. On those terms, a clerk in Kisumu can help build a bypass and grow her retirement at the same time. Patriotism and prudence can work hand in hand, with prudence setting the pace.

There is also plenty of room to grow. Since 2020 the regulations have let schemes place up to 10 per cent of their assets in debt instruments that finance infrastructure.

The Retirement Benefits Authority's (RBA) June 2026 industry brief shows the industry holding Sh0.77 billion in that category, or 0.02 per cent of Shh3.17 trillion. The ceiling would permit roughly Sh317 billion. Government securities, by contrast, account for 47 per cent of all pension assets and guaranteed funds offered by insurers another 19 per cent.

A few infrastructure-linked instruments sit in other columns of the regulator's table, among them an asset backed security worth Sh17.74 billion that is classified as a listed corporate bond. Even counted generously, infrastructure remains a small share today, which leaves considerable headroom for well-structured projects.

I read that number less as hesitation and more as a signal about the pipeline. When the state pays 12 to 14 per cent on paper that can be sold tomorrow, which is the range the infrastructure fund itself is working with, a trustee considering a toll concession paying out over 25 years will look for a compelling case. As more projects are offered in a form a pension fund can hold, that case will become easier to make. Trustees owe their duty to members, and the law rightly keeps that duty at the centre.

Trustees also plan around the flexibility members need with their savings. Kenyan rules let workers take part of their savings when they leave a job, and many do.

In the SanlamAllianz Retirement Benchmark Report Kenya 2026, 53 per cent of respondents who had left a job or closed a business with retirement savings withdrew at least some of the money. That shapes the cash every scheme must keep within reach. Kenya also has more than 1,000 schemes, most of them small single employer plans, and for such a fund one large project can quickly become a concentration that a prudent board will want to manage carefully.

Some observers argue that the large bond allocation is itself a form of patriotism by default. Almost half of Kenyans' retirement savings is lent to government, and they ask whether more of it could flow directly into productive assets. RBA chief executive Charles Machira has himself noted that leaning heavily on one asset class carries its own risk, and with the Central Bank Rate down to 8.75 per cent, bond yields are also easing.

They make a fair point about concentration and easing yields do strengthen the case for real assets. That case is best answered by building strong projects that pension funds will choose on their merits, rather than by setting quotas. Voluntary participation keeps trustees as discerning investors and keeps savers' confidence intact, and every project that delivers on its forecasts will make the next one easier to fund.

The way forward starts with structure. Pension funds need cash flows they can predict, which favours debt with a defined maturity over equity that may require a long holding period. Small schemes benefit from pooled vehicles large enough to assess a project without staking the whole scheme on it, the path the Kenya Pension Funds Investment Consortium has already begun.

Contracts that ring fence political risk will give investors confidence that a concession will run its full course. Above all, publishing the return case, benchmarked against the bond yield, before members' money moves will build lasting trust. Public reporting of NSSF's own road commitment has ranged from under Sh10 billion to Sh30 billion, with projected returns quoted between 13 and 18 per cent. Clear, consistent disclosure would let members see exactly what their savings are building.

Every trustee can put one simple test to every proposal, which is whether they would make this investment if no development agenda were attached to it. Where the answer is yes, the country gets its road, the saver gets her return, and the two goals turn out to have been one goal all along. Where the answer is not yet, the project can be refined until it is.

Back in the traffic at Kinoo, the commuter will one day drive on a finished road. Built on sound terms, it will reward her twice, once in the half hour it saves her on each trip and again, decades later, in a pension that arrives on time.

- Jack Marwa is Head of Corporate Business at SanlamAllianz Life.