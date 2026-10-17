Natembeya vows to stop construction of Kitale Level 5 Hospital

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Trans-Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has vowed to stop the construction of Kitale Level 5 Hospital, which President William Ruto launched on Friday.

Governor Natembeya said he was ready to pay any price to protect the county's constitutional duties, accusing the President of undermining county governments.

The governor promised to camp at the intended site on Monday, where a team from the Kenya Army is expected to kick off construction.

"I'm ready to die for telling the truth. They are going to construct the hospital over my dead body," said Natembeya.

President William Ruto launched the Sh1 billion upgrade of the Trans-Nzoia County Level 5 Hospital and criticised the governor's opposition to the National Government's transformation and development initiatives.

During the launch, the President blamed Natembeya for the hospital's dilapidated state, saying he had opposed its expansion and upgrade.

Addressing a crowd in Kitale town after launching construction of the hospital, he said it was unfortunate that a leader could do business with citizens' lives.

He pointed out that it was a shame for the governor to sabotage the hospital, which had led residents to nickname the health facility “Shakahola” because few people who seek medical care there ever come out alive.

When completed, the 300-bed hospital will have 32 ICU and High Dependency beds, four theatres, emergency and outpatient departments, radiology and laboratory facilities, maternity and newborn wings, and surgical wards.

The hospital will be completed in eight months, expanding access to specialised healthcare services and easing pressure on neighbouring hospitals.

The President stated that funds were available to develop local health infrastructure, but the governor's opposition to National Government initiatives had stalled the effort.

"It is wrong that when the Government is working with counties to improve the provision of healthcare, the leadership of Trans Nzoia is instead buying coffins for the dead. This is a shame," he said.

On Friday, Natembeya responded, attacking the President for overstepping his mandate and undermining the counties' roles.

Addressing mourners at the burial of former teacher John Simiyu in Birunda village, Kinyiro ward, Natembeya strongly opposed the project and told the President off.

"Let the president leave county roles to governors. I will be at the site on Monday to ensure the construction does not kick off, and if they want to kill me, let them do so, but I'm not afraid of defending people's rights," the governor warned.

President Ruto, he said, was in the county to fight him and launch projects that would not be realised.

"We know there is no money to finance these projects the president is launching. What he is doing is all lies," said Natembeya.

He accused the President of using the provincial administration to frustrate elected leaders and insisted that he would not be cowed by intimidation from the President.

He condemned the use of police to intimidate opposition leaders. He cited the Friday incident in which Linda Mwananchi leaders, led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, were teargassed by General Service Unit (GSU) personnel deployed in Kitale town.

"It was shameful for the government to deploy 2500 GSU officers in Kitale to intimidate opposition leaders and supporters," said Natembeya.

He took issue with the President’s commissioning of the modern market centre in Kitale and promised to ensure that foreigners allocated spaces by the state were kicked out.

"I'm not going to allow Ugandans allocated spaces at the market centre by the state to operate. When the county government constructed the facility, it had identified genuine traders to benefit," he added.