Police investigate Kitale incident that left two officers injured, vehicle damaged

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Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja at his office. [NPS]

The National Police Service (NPS) is investigating an incident in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County yesterday, that left two police officers injured and two government vehicles damaged.

Police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said the incident occurred on Friday, October 16, and involved alleged violations of the Public Order Act.

Preliminary reports indicate that those involved disrupted public order and endangered the safety of Kenyans, Nyaga said.

“Such conduct is unacceptable and has no place in a democratic society governed by the Constitution and the rule of law,” he said.

The investigation will establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, with legal action to follow against anyone found culpable.

Nyaga further urged political leaders, their supporters and other stakeholders to uphold peace and respect the rule of law, warning that those involved in violence, incitement or disrupting lawful gatherings would face legal action.

“Individuals found contravening the Public Order Act, engaging in acts of violence, sponsoring criminal gangs, inciting supporters or disrupting lawful gatherings will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

The spokesperson reaffirmed that the police remain apolitical and impartial in carrying out their constitutional mandate.