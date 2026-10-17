Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Police investigate Kitale incident that left two officers injured, vehicle damaged

By Fred Kagonye | Oct. 17, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja at his office. [NPS]

The National Police Service (NPS) is investigating an incident in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County yesterday, that left two police officers injured and two government vehicles damaged.

Police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said the incident occurred on Friday, October 16, and involved alleged violations of the Public Order Act.

Preliminary reports indicate that those involved disrupted public order and endangered the safety of Kenyans, Nyaga said.

“Such conduct is unacceptable and has no place in a democratic society governed by the Constitution and the rule of law,” he said.

The investigation will establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, with legal action to follow against anyone found culpable.

Nyaga further urged political leaders, their supporters and other stakeholders to uphold peace and respect the rule of law, warning that those involved in violence, incitement or disrupting lawful gatherings would face legal action.

“Individuals found contravening the Public Order Act, engaging in acts of violence, sponsoring criminal gangs, inciting supporters or disrupting lawful gatherings will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

The spokesperson reaffirmed that the police remain apolitical and impartial in carrying out their constitutional mandate.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Kitale chaos Police injured in Kitale
.

Latest Stories

The reckoning: Ruto's fury, Uhuru's gamble and Gen Z's political awakening
The reckoning: Ruto's fury, Uhuru's gamble and Gen Z's political awakening
Columnists
By Sarah Elderkin
10 mins ago
Ruto, Natembeya in blown out war
Politics
By Prestone Murunga
10 mins ago
Inside the battle for Ruto's running mate in Mt Kenya
Politics
By Irene Githinji
10 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

A mother's hug: The Ebola tragedy behind a family reunion
By Eunice Omollo 10 mins ago
A mother's hug: The Ebola tragedy behind a family reunion
Losing grip: Intrigues behind Ruto's absence at Raila's anniversary
By Ndung’u Gachane 10 mins ago
Losing grip: Intrigues behind Ruto's absence at Raila's anniversary
Ruto, Natembeya in blown out war
By Prestone Murunga 10 mins ago
Ruto, Natembeya in blown out war
Inside the battle for Ruto's running mate in Mt Kenya
By Irene Githinji 10 mins ago
Inside the battle for Ruto's running mate in Mt Kenya
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved