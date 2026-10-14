Truck drivers warned over flouting traffic rules, cargo theft on Eldoret-Malaba highway

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Trucks in a traffic snarl-up stretch from Kanduyi, Bungoma County to Malaba Border. [File, Standard]

Long-distance truck drivers using the Eldoret-Malaba highway have been urged to observe traffic rules, stop flouting them, and maintain their vehicles to curb the high rate of road accidents and robberies targeting cargo following crashes.

Security officers in Matete Sub-County, in collaboration with the Northern Corridor Transit and Transport Coordination Authority (NCTTCA), have intensified road safety awareness campaigns targeting truck drivers along the busy transport corridor.

The campaign comes amid concerns over accidents on the highway and incidents in which criminals allegedly take advantage of crashes to steal goods from trucks involved in accidents.

Matete Sub-County Police Commander Augustine Kamaria said the initiative aimed to protect drivers, passengers and cargo by encouraging motorists to observe traffic regulations and remain vigilant throughout their journeys.

Kamaria said drivers needed to pay attention to road signs, observe speed limits and exercise caution when approaching dangerous sections of the highway.

“We are sensitising drivers on road safety whenever they use this highway. The road has experienced challenges, including accidents, and some people take advantage of such incidents to steal goods from trucks,” he said.

He urged motorists to be mindful of other road users, including motorcycle riders and public service vehicle operators, warning that careless driving could endanger lives and lead to costly losses.

"Observing traffic rules and adjusting speed to road conditions would help reduce accidents and prevent criminals from exploiting crash scenes, and drivers should remain alert, particularly when approaching sections where road signs indicate potential hazards, and avoid stopping in unsafe locations," said Kamaria.

His sentiments were echoed by Northern Corridor regional road safety chief James Maneno and his deputy, Daniel M’Kirigia, who said measures were being put in place to address safety challenges along the highway.

Maneno urged transporters to prioritise the condition of their vehicles and the welfare of drivers, warning that fatigue and mechanical failures could contribute to accidents.

He appealed to drivers to resist pressure from employers to continue driving when exhausted or when their vehicles were not roadworthy.

“If you have travelled for a long distance and feel tired, take a break at a safe place. Do not push yourself to continue driving when you are exhausted,” Maneno said.

He also advised drivers to inspect their vehicles before setting off, noting that mechanical problems could put motorists and other road users at risk.

Maneno said drivers should not allow pressure to deliver cargo to override safety considerations, urging them to report defective vehicles to their employers and insist on repairs before continuing with their journeys.

“If your boss tells you to start a journey to deliver goods to Rwanda, Kambara or any other destination, take time to inspect your vehicle. If it is not fit for the road, tell your employer to repair it before you proceed,” he said.

He added that drivers should be prepared to decline instructions to operate unsafe vehicles rather than risk their lives and those of other road users.

NCTTCA public relations officer Philip Mailu also called on truck drivers to reject the use of unroadworthy vehicles, saying transport companies must take responsibility for ensuring their fleets are safe.

"Employers should not expose drivers to unnecessary risks by sending them on long journeys in vehicles with mechanical defects; we want our team to be provided with a patrol vehicle to improve its ability to monitor the highway and respond to incidents," said Mailu.

According to Mailu, an operational patrol vehicle would help officers conduct regular surveillance, identify emerging safety concerns and respond more effectively to challenges affecting motorists along the transport corridor.

The Eldoret-Malaba highway is a key transport route linking Kenya to Uganda and other markets in the Great Lakes region. It carries heavy traffic, including trucks transporting fuel, agricultural produce, manufactured goods and other cargo across national borders.

The route's importance to regional trade makes road safety critical to the movement of goods and the protection of drivers and other road users.

The officials urged drivers, transport companies and security agencies to work together to improve safety, prevent avoidable accidents and protect cargo from theft.

They said compliance with traffic regulations, proper vehicle maintenance, adequate rest and stronger security surveillance would be essential in making the highway safer for all road users.