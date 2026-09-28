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KURA extends Eldoret Road closure to December 30

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 28, 2026
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Road closed to pave way for the construction of a bridge on July 17, 2026. [KURA]

Motorists and other road users on Eldoret Road in Nairobi’s Eastlands area will have to wait longer after the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) extended the construction timeline to December 30.

The road, which was initially scheduled to reopen on September 18, remains closed as the contractor works on a new vehicular bridge across the Nairobi River.

KURA said delays in the delivery of essential construction materials and equipment, together with other unforeseen challenges at the site, had slowed progress.

The extension means motorists will have to use alternative routes for more than three months beyond the original completion date, prolonging disruptions along a road that serves as an important link between several Eastlands neighbourhoods and Jogoo Road.

In a public notice, KURA said the revised timeline was necessary to give the contractor adequate time to complete the project while meeting the required safety and quality standards.

“The authority and the contractor remain committed to completing the works to the required safety and quality standards within the revised timeline,” KURA said.

The authority attributed the delays partly to logistical challenges involving the delivery of critical construction materials and equipment.

It also cited other site-related difficulties that were beyond the contractor’s control.

During the extended closure, motorists will continue to be directed to alternative routes, with KURA urging them to follow instructions from traffic police officers and traffic marshals deployed around the construction area.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused as we endeavour to transform urban mobility,” the authority said.

Eldoret Road connects Nairobi’s Pumwani and Eastlands areas linking local roads towards Jogoo Road across the Nairobi River and serves traffic moving between Eastleigh, Uhuru Estate and surrounding neighbourhoods.

The route connects traffic from Eastleigh through 18th Street, Ole Sironi and 19th Street towards Uhuru Estate and also provides access to Wangu Road and Heshima Avenue in the direction of Jogoo Road.

Its closure is particularly significant for public transport operators and commuters because the road provides an alternative connection to Jogoo Road.

Matatus travelling from the Jogoo Road side towards Nairobi’s central business district have routinely relied on the route when congestion becomes heavy during peak morning hours.

The bridge project therefore forms part of efforts to improve connectivity and ease movement across the Nairobi River, particularly in an area where traffic volumes can rise sharply during peak periods.

Construction of the vehicular bridge began on May 18, 2026, with completion originally targeted for September 18.

The latest announcement effectively pushes the expected completion and reopening to December 30, extending the period during which road users will have to navigate the surrounding network.

A temporary pedestrian bridge has been erected at the construction site to enable residents to move between Uhuru Estate and surrounding areas while construction continues.

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