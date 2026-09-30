Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Truck drivers cautioned against ferrying strangers on Nairobi- Mombasa highway

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | Sep. 30, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Trucks accessing Kenya Ports Authority in Mombasa County on Tuesday 4th February 2025. [File, Standard]

Long-distance truck drivers along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway have been cautioned against ferrying strangers and unauthorised passengers lest they fall into a trap and get robbed.

This was part of deliberations between truck drivers and Northern Corridor Transit Authority officials in a meeting held at Mtito Andei.

This comes following several reports of insecurity on the busy highway where some truck drivers have been attacked mostly at night and early morning hours.

 The Northern Corridor Transit Patrol Unit (NCTPU), a specialised branch of the Kenya Police Service created to protect transit cargo and truck drivers along the Northern Corridor, was in attendance to hear the complaints by the truck drivers.

“Some drivers have been attacked by people they pick up on the road, unaware that they are robbers; that is, we are not allowed to ferry anyone,” Andrew Murigu, a truck driver who attended the meeting, said

During the meeting, the drivers discussed the safety of drivers and goods on transit, sharing information to authorities, the influence of drugs while driving, and promptly reporting incidents for police action, among other issues.

In April, Transport Workers Union (TAWU) expressed grave concern over the alarming rise in cargo theft incidents along the Northern Corridor.

They said the menace poses a serious threat to the safety and security of truck drivers, exposes transporters and cargo owners to significant financial losses,and undermines Kenya’s position as the preferred gateway for trade in the East African region.

“Truck drivers, who are the backbone of regional logistics, are increasingly being subjected to insecurity and criminal attacks while on duty,” the union stated

Adding,“This not only endangers lives but also disrupts supply chains and erodes confidence in the corridor’s reliability and efficiency.

The union stated that the persistence of these incidents reflects gaps in enforcement, surveillance, and coordinated security operations along the Northern corridor.

Among their demands were that the government ought to strengthen of funding, staffing, and logistical support for the Northern Corridor Transit Patrol Unit

Deployment of rapid response units along identified high-risk zones such as Mau Summit and improved inter-agency coordination, command structure, and real-time intelligence sharing

Tawu also called for the development of clear protocols for securing accident and breakdown scenes to prevent cargo thefts.

 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Nairobi-Mombasa Highway Northern Corridor Transit Authority Northern Corridor Transit Patrol Unit (NCTPU) Road Caution
.

Latest Stories

Taiwan-based shipping line launches weekly service to Mombasa
Taiwan-based shipping line launches weekly service to Mombasa
Shipping & Logistics
By Patrick Beja
1 hr ago
Hundreds held, dozens wounded as French school protests escalate
World
By AFP
2 hrs ago
Kenya Power turns the heat on homeowners for rooftop solar installations
Real Estate
By Graham Kajilwa
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Sh2.2tr oil project kicks off amid threats and promises
By Patrick Beja 2 hrs ago
Sh2.2tr oil project kicks off amid threats and promises
Land row, public participation concerns cloud refinery project
By Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
Land row, public participation concerns cloud refinery project
Varsities closure looms as lecturers set to strike over pay, funding model
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
Varsities closure looms as lecturers set to strike over pay, funding model
Food, transport costs squeeze budgets as inflation hits 6.8 per cent
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Food, transport costs squeeze budgets as inflation hits 6.8 per cent
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved