Truck drivers cautioned against ferrying strangers on Nairobi- Mombasa highway

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Trucks accessing Kenya Ports Authority in Mombasa County on Tuesday 4th February 2025. [File, Standard]

Long-distance truck drivers along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway have been cautioned against ferrying strangers and unauthorised passengers lest they fall into a trap and get robbed.

This was part of deliberations between truck drivers and Northern Corridor Transit Authority officials in a meeting held at Mtito Andei.

This comes following several reports of insecurity on the busy highway where some truck drivers have been attacked mostly at night and early morning hours.

The Northern Corridor Transit Patrol Unit (NCTPU), a specialised branch of the Kenya Police Service created to protect transit cargo and truck drivers along the Northern Corridor, was in attendance to hear the complaints by the truck drivers.

“Some drivers have been attacked by people they pick up on the road, unaware that they are robbers; that is, we are not allowed to ferry anyone,” Andrew Murigu, a truck driver who attended the meeting, said

During the meeting, the drivers discussed the safety of drivers and goods on transit, sharing information to authorities, the influence of drugs while driving, and promptly reporting incidents for police action, among other issues.

In April, Transport Workers Union (TAWU) expressed grave concern over the alarming rise in cargo theft incidents along the Northern Corridor.

They said the menace poses a serious threat to the safety and security of truck drivers, exposes transporters and cargo owners to significant financial losses,and undermines Kenya’s position as the preferred gateway for trade in the East African region.

“Truck drivers, who are the backbone of regional logistics, are increasingly being subjected to insecurity and criminal attacks while on duty,” the union stated

Adding,“This not only endangers lives but also disrupts supply chains and erodes confidence in the corridor’s reliability and efficiency.

The union stated that the persistence of these incidents reflects gaps in enforcement, surveillance, and coordinated security operations along the Northern corridor.

Among their demands were that the government ought to strengthen of funding, staffing, and logistical support for the Northern Corridor Transit Patrol Unit

Deployment of rapid response units along identified high-risk zones such as Mau Summit and improved inter-agency coordination, command structure, and real-time intelligence sharing

Tawu also called for the development of clear protocols for securing accident and breakdown scenes to prevent cargo thefts.