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Trucks delayed at Webuye weighbridge,along a section of the Eldoret –Malaba Highway.[File,Standard]

Truck drivers have protested delays at the Webuye weighbridge, along a section of the Eldoret –Malaba Highway, occasioned by machine failure after being left stranded for several days.

They claim that despite incurring fines for carrying excessive loads, they are forced to pay parking fees, yet they struggle to meet their daily needs.

According to the drivers, the weight of goods on transit increases when they reach the Webuye weighbridge as opposed to Mariakani, Mlolongo, and Gilgil weighbridges.

Ahmed Abrahaman, a driver, claims to have been fined and has not been issued a release receipt.

“If I stay here for more than 3 days, I will pay more than USD50 as parking fees, and it seems there’s mischievous business going on here. I was told my vehicle exceeds 1,180 tons, and yet the main tank is not fully loaded. I wonder where the excess weight comes from; the government should look into that and address the challenge,” he posed.

Bernard Simiyu, who left Mombasa on Thursday, was shocked after he was informed that his truck had an excess load of 870 tons on arrival at Webuye weighbridge, even after passing other stops from Mombasa in Mariakani, Mlolongo, and Gilgili.

“It’s only in Webuye where excess loads are discovered. I wonder what’s wrong with Webuye Weighbridge? The issue must be addressed, and if these machines are replaced in case they are faulty? From Mombasa, the container is always sealed, there is a tracking device, and no one can tamper with it. The issue must be looked at by the relevant ministry to ensure truck drivers' plight is addressed,” Simiyu noted.

Bernard Wangila, a driver, was fined on Saturday and even made payment, but was yet to be released.

“When I try to make enquiries, I am being told the system is faulty, and they are working on it before releasing the trucks. Why are we being penalized, made to pay parking fees, and overstaying at the Weighbridge, thus stalling our services? We are suffering, and we want the system failure issue addressed immediately,” Wangila posed.

The truck drivers complained of delays of more than four days at the Webuye weighbridge due to a machine failure.

The drivers are demanding that the government intervene and resolve the dispute, “otherwise transport operations will continue to be disrupted along the highway,” said Wangila.‎

According to Erick Nyambarora, the issue of faulty machines and transit drivers' pleas must be addressed with the urgency it deserves.

The management of the weighbridge has promised to restore normal operations, with drivers being asked to remain calm.