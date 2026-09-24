Police hunt pastor over employee's death after furniture dispute in Bungoma

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Police in Bungoma are searching for a pastor over the alleged killing of his employee. [File Courtesy]

Police in Bungoma are hunting a bishop who is suspected of being involved in the killing of his 30-year-old employee following a quarrel over the sale of furniture at a workshop in Khalaba, Bungoma South Sub-County.

The suspect, identified by police as Pastor Robert Ochoko Opto, allegedly assaulted his employee, John Wanjala, during the disagreement before the worker succumbed to injuries sustained in the attack.

Wanjala's body was discovered at the suspect's workshop on Monday evening, prompting a police operation at the scene.

The incident was reported at Bungoma Police Station under OB number 107/21/09/2026 at about 6.33 pm by Khalaba Assistant Chief Nandemu.

Police officers from Bungoma Police Station, accompanied by Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers, rushed to the workshop and confirmed that a body was lying at the premises.

According to the police report, preliminary inquiries indicated that Wanjala had quarrelled with his employer over the sale of goods at the workshop.

The items reportedly included sofa sets, wall units and other furniture.

The disagreement allegedly escalated into a physical confrontation, during which the suspect is said to have assaulted Wanjala using crude weapons.

Police said the deceased had multiple injuries suspected to have been inflicted with a blunt object.

He subsequently succumbed to the injuries.

After the incident, the suspect allegedly fled the scene and was pursued by police as investigations continued.

Crime Scene Investigation officers processed and documented the scene before the body was removed to Bungoma County Referral Hospital mortuary.

The body was being preserved pending a postmortem examination, which is expected to establish the exact cause of death and provide further details about the injuries sustained.

Investigators said they are expected to question people who may have witnessed the confrontation and establish what triggered the disagreement between the two men.

The police report identifies the deceased as an employee of the suspect and indicates that the dispute centred on the sale of furniture and other goods at the workshop, as they seek to establish the exact motive.