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Mvurya says government developing database for Kenya's medal-winning athletes

By Edwin Nyarangi | Sep. 24, 2026
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CS for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Salim Mvurya, before the Senate Plenary in Kilifi on September 23, 2026. [Nehemiah Okwembah, Standard]

The Cabinet Secretary of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Salim Mvurya, has said the government is working in collaboration with national sports federations and other key stakeholders to develop a comprehensive and centralised national database of Kenyan athletes who have won medals at regional, continental and international competitions

Mvurya, who appeared before the Senate Plenary at the Kilifi County Assembly Chambers, said that this initiative is aimed at properly documenting the achievements of our sportsmen and women, facilitating better talent tracking, policy planning, and recognition of excellence.

The Cabinet Secretary, who was responding to a question by Nominated Senator Hamida Kibwana, said that significant progress has been made in conceptualising the structure of the database, including data collection protocols, verification mechanisms, and digital infrastructure requirements.

“We are working closely with federations such as Athletics Kenya, Football Kenya Federation, and other sports bodies, as well as relevant government agencies, to consolidate existing records and ensure accuracy and completeness. The Ministry is also exploring modern digital solutions to make the database robust, secure, and easily updatable,” said Mvurya.

He told Senators that this important project remains a key priority for the Ministry and they expect to roll out the initial phase of the database in the near future; once operational, it will serve as a reliable reference point for all matters relating to Kenya's medal-winning athletes and will be continuously updated.

Senator Hamida had sought to know whether the Government maintains a database of Kenyan sportsmen and women who win medals in regional, continental and international competitions and if so, could the Cabinet Secretary provide the current list.

The Nominated Senator sought to know what the Government is doing to respond to the plight of retired sports heroes and heroines who, despite their contribution to the nation, are living in poverty and suffering poor health.

“The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports fully recognises and deeply appreciates the immense contributions of Kenya's retired sports heroes and heroines, who have elevated the nation's profile globally and inspired generations and has undertaken various interventions through multi-stakeholder collaborations with Sports Federations, Athletics Kenya,” said Mvurya.

Senator Hamida sought to know whether the Government consider rolling out a welfare Programme to provide financial, medical, housing and other social protection benefits to retired sports heroes and heroines, including coaches and other sports officials who have served the nation with distinction.

Mvurya told Senators that the Ministry has significantly enhanced support for athletes, with a strong focus on both active competitors and long-term welfare. H.E. President William Ruto announced improvements to the reward scheme for medal winners at global competitions.

He said the updated reward structure includes: Athletics (global competitions) Gold medalists: Sh3 million (up from Sh750,000); Silver medalists: Sh2 million (up from Sh500,000); Bronze medalists: ShI million (up from Sh350,000). Commonwealth Carnets — Gold: Sh2.5 million; Silver: Sh1.5 million; Bronze: Sh1 million; and Daily allowances abroad — Athletes: increasing from US$60 to US$200; Officials: from US$80 to US$300.

“Beyond immediate rewards, broader welfare initiatives are being advanced; these include stakeholder consultations toward comprehensive programs covering training support, medical care, housing, and social protection for retired athletes,” said Mvurya.

The Cabinet Secretary said that Past efforts have featured seed funding for endowment and pension initiatives (e.g., Athletics Kenya's Veterans Endowment Fund and Mwanariadha Pension Initiative), universal health coverage explorations, and policy reviews under the evolving National Sports Policy.

He said the Ministry is also coming up with a National Sports Gratuity and Athlete Financial Security Framework through collaboration with LAPFUND and other stakeholders (eg., betting firms, broadcasters, development partners and the athletes themselves) aiming to educate athletes on the importance of long-term savings, investments, wealth management, retirement planning and financial discipline.

“We would like the Cabinet Secretary to tell Senator what measures the government has got in place to also ensure that the legacy of Kenyan sports heroes and heroines is preserved and documented as part of the nation's heritage,” asked Senator Hamida.

Mvurya said that Kenya has robust legal and institutional frameworks for preserving the legacy of its sports icons; the Kenya Heroes Act, 201 4 (Act No. 5 of 2014) is central to these efforts. It establishes the National Heroes Council, which identifies, vets, and recommends individuals, including sports personalities, for official declaration as national heroes and heroines.

He said that the Council evaluates nominees based on criteria such as selfless contribution, sacrifice, and Impact in categories that explicitly include sports. Successful candidates receive presidential declaration (often gazetted and honoured on Mashujaa Day), certificates, medals and national recognition.

 “This process has honoured numerous athletes for their achievements in athletics, football, Paralympics, motorsport, and other disciplines, integrating their stories into Kenya's national heritage,” said Mvurya.

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