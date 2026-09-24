People's coalition to appeal ruling on national tallying centre

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah led the petition against the national tallying centre and verification of presidential results. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The People’s Coalition on Electoral Reforms has now said it will move to the Court of Appeal to challenge the ruling that upheld legality of the national tallying centre and verification of presidential results.

The coalition said on Wednesday that the outcome of the petition led by Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah versus Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) marked an invaluable checkpoint in the country’s history.