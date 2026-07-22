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Suspect on the run after killing two colleagues

By Kimaku Chege | Jul. 22, 2026
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The construction site where the murder incident happened. [Kimaku Chege, Standard]

Police in Kiambu County are searching for a suspect linked to the murder of two colleagues at a construction site at Mugumo Drive Estate within Kiambu Town.

The suspect, identified as Moses Kigera, fled the scene after the attack that left one more worker with serious injuries.

According to Kiambu East Sub-County DCI Stephen Mutua, police were alerted by one of the workers who managed to escape the attack unharmed.

Mutua said officers responding to the scene found the bodies of two victims alongside the suspected murder weapons, prompting an intensive search.

The police boss said the motive behind the killings has not yet been established.

Kiambu East Police Commander Elema Hassan said preliminary investigations indicate the suspect had recently been dismissed from his position and replaced by one of the deceased.

The two had been working as caretakers at an ongoing construction site within the estate.

“The investigations are ongoing as officers work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and trace the suspect. Authorities are also in the process of notifying the next of kin of the deceased,” said Hassan.

The bodies of the two victims have been moved to the Kiambu Level 5 Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem examinations, while the injured labourer is receiving treatment at Kiambu Level 5 Hospital.

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Related Topics

Mugumo Drive Estate Mugumo Drive Estate Murder Mugumo Drive Estate Murder Probe
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