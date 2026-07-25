Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Police detain driver for allegedly running over and killing a grade two pupil

By Anne Atieno | Jul. 25, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Police in Kuria West Sub-County are holding a driver after he allegedly ran over and killed a Grade Two pupil moments after dropping him off with the school bus.

While confirming the arrest, Kuria West Sub-County Police Commander Christopher Kirui said the driver of St. Joseph’s Nurturing Academy was in custody at Mabera Police Station awaiting arraignment in court.

“Immediately we were informed about the incident, we swung into action and brought the vehicle to the police station awaiting inspection,” Mr. Kirui said.

According to police reports, the driver ran over the Grade Two learner when he was dropping him off at home.

Before the child could fully alight from the school bus, he started the vehicle and the boy lost control.

The boy fell on the ground before he was run over by the school bus.

Emmanuel Robert, the boy’s father, said he got a call from the school that his child was run over by the school bus.

“I rushed to the school and found that he had been taken to hospital,” Mr. Robert said.

The boy’s father said he found his son in the morgue when he arrived at Akidiva Hospital.

The boy’s family claimed the accident was a result of negligence by the school, saying that no teacher or driver assistant was present to ensure that the boy was safely dropped off.

The grieving family is now calling for a thorough investigation and accountability over what they describe as preventable negligence.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Road Accident St. Joseph’s Nurturing Academy Akidiva Hospital Mabera Police Station
.

Latest Stories

Police detain driver for allegedly running over and killing a grade two pupil
Police detain driver for allegedly running over and killing a grade two pupil
Crime and Justice
By Anne Atieno
49 mins ago
Fencing of Kaptagat Forest to proceed, land court directs
Environment & Climate
By Stephen Rutto
49 mins ago
Where miners have searched for gold for years, yet poverty and death continue to haunt them
Counties
By Peter Kipkemoi
49 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Scammed, abandoned-Parents who hoped for justice in Uasin Gishu Finland education plan plead
By Standard Team 49 mins ago
Scammed, abandoned-Parents who hoped for justice in Uasin Gishu Finland education plan plead
How Obado was nailed: Five Calls, Sh30,000 abortion cash and a Cover-Up Case
By Nancy Gitonga 49 mins ago
How Obado was nailed: Five Calls, Sh30,000 abortion cash and a Cover-Up Case
Sharon Otieno's Family Welcomes Obado Conviction, Says Justice Has Finally Been Served
By Brian Lagat 49 mins ago
Sharon Otieno's Family Welcomes Obado Conviction, Says Justice Has Finally Been Served
Senators put Duale on the spot over utterances that may arouse ethnic tensions in the country
By Edwin Nyarangi 49 mins ago
Senators put Duale on the spot over utterances that may arouse ethnic tensions in the country
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved