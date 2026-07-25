Police detain driver for allegedly running over and killing a grade two pupil

Audio By Vocalize

Police in Kuria West Sub-County are holding a driver after he allegedly ran over and killed a Grade Two pupil moments after dropping him off with the school bus.

While confirming the arrest, Kuria West Sub-County Police Commander Christopher Kirui said the driver of St. Joseph’s Nurturing Academy was in custody at Mabera Police Station awaiting arraignment in court.

“Immediately we were informed about the incident, we swung into action and brought the vehicle to the police station awaiting inspection,” Mr. Kirui said.

According to police reports, the driver ran over the Grade Two learner when he was dropping him off at home.

Before the child could fully alight from the school bus, he started the vehicle and the boy lost control.

The boy fell on the ground before he was run over by the school bus.

Emmanuel Robert, the boy’s father, said he got a call from the school that his child was run over by the school bus.

“I rushed to the school and found that he had been taken to hospital,” Mr. Robert said.

The boy’s father said he found his son in the morgue when he arrived at Akidiva Hospital.

The boy’s family claimed the accident was a result of negligence by the school, saying that no teacher or driver assistant was present to ensure that the boy was safely dropped off.

The grieving family is now calling for a thorough investigation and accountability over what they describe as preventable negligence.