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Fire guts dormitory at Lugulu Boarding Comprehensive School, displacing 350 pupils

By Jackline Inyanji | Jul. 23, 2026
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Webuye East Deputy Commissioner Joyce Onguso and her Webuye West counterpart Rabbeca Muturi. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

At least 350 pupils of Lugulu Boarding Comprehensive School in Bungoma County were forced to spend their night in the cold after a fire razed their dormitory on Wednesday evening.

The fire reduced students’ belongings and school property to ashes, including a girls’ dormitory that accommodated over 200 learners.

Police officers camped at the school to monitor the situation and ensure the security of the affected learners as investigations into the cause of the fire commenced.

Neighbouring Lugulu Girls National School stepped in to provide temporary accommodation for the displaced students, offering them a safe place, at least for a night.

Bungoma Woman Rep Catherine Wambilianga, accompanied by other local leaders, visited the school moments after the tragedy to assess the extent of the damage and offer support to the affected students.

They donated blankets to help cushion the girls from the immediate effects of the tragedy.

Wambilianga raised concerns over the level of the county's emergency preparedness to respond to fire incidents.

“The issue of fire emergency preparedness needs to be relooked; two hours down the line, there was no fire engine at the scene. We must have a fire extinguisher stationed at least 500 metres away from major schools; we should not be at the mercy of the Bungoma County office in case of disasters,” she said.

She said the government must be responsive. “Locals and boda boda operators moved with speed to help put out the fire and we thank God no one was hurt,” Wambilianga noted.

The legislator has called on relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire and to ensure appropriate measures are implemented to enhance safety in all learning institutions. “The safety and well-being of our children must remain a priority.”

Webuye East Deputy County Commissioner Joyce Onguso and her Webuye West counterpart, Rebecca Muturi, appealed to parents and members of the public to remain calm as investigations into the cause of the fire continue.

The school head teacher, Jane Ngichabe, confirmed that investigations had been launched to establish the cause of the fire.

"The matter is under investigation, and we are working closely with the relevant authorities as they seek to determine what caused the incident," said Ngichabe.

She said the fire has dealt a major blow to the school, with hundreds of learners losing personal belongings in the blaze.

“Swift intervention by security agencies, neighbouring institutions and local leaders helped ensure the safety of learners, teachers and the non-teaching staff,” she noted.

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Related Topics

Lugulu Boarding Comprehensive School Fire Bungoma County School Dormitory Fire Deputy County Commissioner Joyce Onguso
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