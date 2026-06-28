The missing alarm: Why fire crisis begins beyond the school gate

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Regrettably, school fires have become almost a normal occurrence in Kenya.

A 2018 report recorded 63 arson cases in schools in a single year. Following the recent Utumishi Girls Academy tragedy, the Kenya Red Cross reported that, by early June alone, it had already responded to 37 school fires in 2026.

Kenyans still bear the scars of the country’s deadliest school fire tragedies, from St Kizito Secondary School in 1991 and Kyanguli Secondary School in 2001 to Moi Girls School, Nairobi, in 2017, Hillside Endarasha Academy in 2024 and, most recently, Utumishi Girls Academy in 2026. Together, these disasters have claimed well over 140 young lives.

Yet after every tragedy, the national response follows a familiar pattern: condolences, blame directed at school management, the dissolution of a board, disciplinary action against a few teachers, calls for parents to do better, the appointment of task forces, and promises that such a tragedy must never happen again. Then another school burns.

The explanations are equally familiar: student unrest, inadequate counselling, overcrowded dormitories, locked exits, weak enforcement of safety regulations and copycat behaviour. While all these factors matter, they can also be a distraction from some truths.

The deeper truth is that school fires are rarely just school failures, but of the entire education ecosystem.

To understand why these tragedies keep recurring, we must look beyond the school gate. The school may be where the fire starts, but its causes often lie far beyond the school gate and the Ministry of Education.

Ministry of Education

The first problem is not the absence of policies but the failure to implement them. Successive audits, task force reports, and warnings from the Auditor-General have repeatedly highlighted serious shortcomings in school safety. The government itself has acknowledged that hundreds of schools fail to meet basic fire-safety requirements. Yet enforcement remains weak and inconsistent.

The Kenya Building Code 2024 requires fire exits, alarms, and extinguishers in all buildings. The Ministry of Education’s Safety Standards Manual requires regular fire drills. Yet many dormitories remain non-compliant, while drills are often ignored altogether. The National Construction Authority and county governments, which approve building plans, must share responsibility for these failures.

A second challenge is overcrowding. Dormitories designed for one number routinely house far more students than they were built to accommodate, often because schools are under pressure to expand enrolment without corresponding investment in infrastructure.

A third problem is inadequate and delayed capitation. Resource shortages affect accommodation, food, student welfare, and the overall school environment.

Underlying all three is a fourth failure: the absence of accountability. From the Ministry headquarters to the school gate, meaningful consequences are rarely imposed when safety standards are ignored and children die.

Internal Security Ministry

The responsibility of the Ministry of Interior extends beyond responding to disasters after they occur.

Chiefs, assistant chiefs, police officers, and local security agencies are often well positioned to identify emerging risks such as drug abuse, criminal activity around schools, unsafe facilities, youth gangs, and persistent disciplinary problems. Yet these institutions often become visible only after tragedy strikes.

We must also be honest about the origins of some of these problems. Drug peddlers and alcohol vendors operating with political protection or security patronage frequently prey on vulnerable students and often escape accountability.

Countries that have successfully reduced school tragedies rely on close cooperation among schools, local authorities, emergency services, and law-enforcement agencies. Prevention is treated as a shared responsibility rather than solely a school matter.

The Utumishi tragedy occurred in a school associated with the security services themselves. That fact alone should prompt serious national reflection.

The national leadership

Schools are miniature societies. When corruption becomes normal, students learn that rules are negotiable. When politics rewards violence, intimidation, and impunity, young people learn that power matters more than principle. When leaders enrich themselves without consequence and academic certificates and jobs are available to the highest bidder, students begin to question the value of discipline, hard work, and honest achievement.

The lessons taught by society often outweigh those taught in the classroom.

If we want disciplined schools, we must build a more disciplined society. Parents cannot be mere bystanders in that task. As citizens and voters, they are partners in shaping the quality of governance, accountability, and public values in the nation. The schools we get are, in many respects, a reflection of the society we collectively choose to build.

Families and communities

Parents remain the first and most influential educators. Long before children enter a classroom, they have absorbed lessons about responsibility, honesty, conflict resolution, respect for authority, and regard for others.

Yet economic pressures, family instability, long working hours, and changing social realities have weakened parental involvement in many households. Some parents also undermine schools by defending misconduct regardless of the facts or by focusing exclusively on examination performance while neglecting character development.

Communities cannot escape responsibility either. Drug abuse, violence, sexual exploitation, political patronage, and social disorder do not begin in schools. They originate in the wider society and eventually find their way into classrooms and dormitories.

Communities that take ownership of their schools provide additional protection and accountability.

The school

Of course, schools cannot escape responsibility. Many boarding schools house hundreds, sometimes thousands, of adolescents under intense academic pressure, limited privacy, and strict disciplinary regimes. Whether conflicts involve relationships, bullying, revenge, discipline, or academic performance, the deeper issue is often the inability to manage grievances constructively.

A student willing to burn a dormitory is usually expressing something far deeper than anger. Such acts often reflect emotional distress, poor conflict-resolution skills, a sense of alienation, and a belief that there are no legitimate channels through which grievances can be heard.

For some students, the problem is compounded by growing disillusionment with the promise of education itself. They see former students with impressive academic credentials struggling to find employment while connections, influence, and corruption appear to open doors more easily than merit. This can breed frustration, cynicism, and a diminished sense of purpose.

Yet many guidance and counselling departments exist largely on paper. Students often trust their peers more than teachers, and serious problems remain hidden until they erupt into crisis.

Social media, changing relationships, family breakdown, substance abuse, and mental-health challenges have made adolescent life far more complex than it was a generation ago. Yet many schools continue to operate as though the challenges of 2026 are the same as those of 1980.

Large dormitories create additional risks. When hundreds of students share the same facility, individual problems are easily missed. Bullying, coercion, emotional distress, gang formation, and plans for violence can remain undetected.

Most disturbing are recurring reports of locked exits. At Utumishi, as in previous tragedies, what might have been a survivable incident became a mass-casualty disaster because once a fire starts, locked exits, overcrowding, and inadequate emergency procedures leave students with nowhere to escape.

What has worked elsewhere

Kenya does not need another benchmarking trip, another task force, or another commission of inquiry to discover what works. The evidence already exists.

Countries that have reduced school tragedies share common features. First, they treat school safety as a shared responsibility involving schools, parents, local authorities, emergency services, and law-enforcement agencies. In Japan, emergency drills regularly involve not only students and teachers but also local communities, police, and fire services.

Second, they conduct regular independent inspections and strictly enforce compliance. Schools that fail to meet safety standards are required to improve or face closure.

Third, they invest in prevention rather than merely responding to disasters. Following the Kumbakonam school fire in India in 2004, authorities strengthened inspections, certification requirements, emergency preparedness, and fire-safety regulations.

Fourth, they recognise that student wellbeing is a safety issue. Counselling, mental-health support, confidential reporting mechanisms, and early intervention systems help identify problems before they escalate into tragedy.

The lesson is simple: Kenya does not lack knowledge. It lacks implementation.

What must be done

The Ministry of Education must:

Swiftly finalise an independent forensic inquiry into the Utumishi tragedy and make findings public.

Hold all responsible parties accountable, including school administrators, Ministry of Education officials, county authorities, security agencies, inspectors, and any other public officers whose negligence or misconduct contributed to the disaster.

Conduct a nationwide safety audit of all boarding schools and immediately close or remediate facilities that fail basic safety standards.

Enforce existing regulations and implement recommendations contained in previous audits, task force reports, and inquiries.

Require annual independent safety inspections, termly fire drills, and fully functional emergency response systems in every school.

Reduce dormitory overcrowding by aligning enrolment with available accommodation and safety capacity.

Establish a dedicated national school-safety and infrastructure fund to support the retrofitting of dormitories, installation of fire-safety equipment, expansion of accommodation, and strengthening of emergency-response systems, particularly in public schools serving disadvantaged communities.

Strengthen counselling and mental-health services through trained professionals and accessible support systems.

Establish confidential reporting mechanisms through which students can safely report bullying, abuse, threats, and other warning signs.

Strengthen life-skills, civic education, and conflict-resolution programmes.

Build stronger partnerships among schools, parents, communities, emergency services, and security agencies.

Develop a long-term strategy to gradually reduce excessive dependence on large boarding schools by expanding access to quality day schools, improving local school infrastructure, and encouraging educational models that allow more students to learn closer to their families and communities.

Most importantly, criminal liability must apply where negligence contributes to loss of life. Officials who approve unsafe buildings or tolerate dangerous practices should face consequences proportionate to the harm they enable.

Students also have responsibilities. Education is not merely about passing examinations. It is also about learning that anger does not justify violence, disagreement does not justify destruction, and rejection does not justify revenge.

The reckoning we keep postponing

This is not a crisis of ignorance. We know what causes school fires and we know how to prevent them.

A school fire is usually the final manifestation of failures that began long before the first spark: unsafe buildings, ignored warnings, overcrowding, weak counselling systems, inadequate inspections, and a culture in which responsibility is endlessly shifted while accountability is rarely enforced.

Schools do not exist in isolation. They reflect the values, behaviours, and frustrations of the society around them. A society that tolerates corruption, impunity, violence, exclusion, and poor leadership should not be surprised when those same tendencies emerge within its schools.

Part of the reckoning Kenya must confront is political. Citizens who repeatedly witness injustice, corruption, favouritism, and unresponsive institutions can easily lose faith in peaceful and legitimate ways of resolving grievances. When people come to believe that rules do not matter, that merit does not count, and that no one listens until property is destroyed or lives are threatened, violence begins to appear normal. Schools are not immune from these lessons.

The next tragedy is not inevitable. But preventing it will require more than condolences, commissions, and directives. It will require political will, institutional discipline, greater investment in safety and student wellbeing, and a renewed commitment to accountable leadership at every level of society.

Ultimately, safer schools require more than better dormitories and stronger regulations. They require a society that demonstrates, through its leadership and institutions, that grievances can be heard, justice can be obtained, and change can be achieved without violence.

Kenya’s children have already paid too high a price. They should not have to pay it again.

-Dr Mwiria is an expert in education management and former Education Assistant Minister