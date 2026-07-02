Kimilili parliamentary race intensifies as Barasa endorses successor

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Patrick Wandili is seeking the Kimilili MP seat on a UDA ticket. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

The 2027 Kimilili parliamentary contest is beginning to take shape with Patrick Wandili, a former county chief officer emerging as a top contender after being endorsed by area MP Didmus Barasa who said he has what it takes to succeed him and steer the constituency forward in terms of development.

On Monday, Barasa revealed that he prefers Wandili to take over after him as the lawmaker sets his eyes on the Bungoma County governorship in the 2027 General Elections.

Barasa unveiled Wandili during a meeting at his Nasianda village home, where the former chief officer officially joined the ruling UDA party.

The endorsement signals the beginning of succession politics in Kimilili as Barasa shifts his focus to the county's top seat after serving two terms as the area's Member of Parliament.

Speaking during the event, Wandili, a veteran educationist who previously served as Chief Principal of St Luke's Kimilili Boys High School before joining the Bungoma County Government as chief officer for health and sanitation thanked Barasa for expressing confidence in his leadership and backing his parliamentary bid.

He also expressed gratitude to the people of Kimilili for the support they accorded him throughout his public service career.

"I want to sincerely appreciate the people of Kimilili for the unwavering support you gave me when I served as principal and you also stood with me during my tenure at the county between 2017 and 2022," Wandili said.

The former county official said his experience in both the education and health sectors has equipped him with the leadership and administrative skills necessary to represent the people of Kimilili in Parliament.

He pledged to prioritise improved healthcare, education, infrastructure and youth empowerment if elected in the 2027 polls.

Wandili also rallied residents to support Barasa's bid for governorship, saying the legislator's development record in Kimilili speaks for itself.

He said Kimilili has recorded significant improvements in healthcare infrastructure under Barasa’s leadership, citing construction of Kibingei Dispensary, the establishment of maternity wings in several health facilities and initiatives aimed at improving access to quality healthcare services.

"My work can be seen and felt across the county. If elected as the Member of Parliament, I will build on that experience to ensure the people of Kimilili receive quality services and accelerated development," he said.

Barasa urged residents to rally behind Wandili, describing him as a competent, experienced and development-oriented leader capable of advancing the constituency's interests after his exit.

The race to succeed Barasa is already attracting several aspirants, with lawyer Brian Khaemba, businessman Abdul-Aziz Mulama, Joshua Makokha, Paul simiyu Mabonga declaring their bids.

Mulama has intensified his grassroots engagements across the constituency, positioning himself as a people-centered leader with a strong focus on youth empowerment, education scholarships and social welfare.

He recently organised one of the largest football tournaments in Bungoma County, attracting 40 teams from across the constituency, an event widely seen as a strategic youth mobilization drive.

With sustained engagements and growing visibility, Mulama appears keen on consolidating support among the youth, women, and marginalized groups as the Kimilili MP race gradually gathers momentum ahead of 2027.

In a major women-focused outreach, Mulama has met over 800 widows drawn from Kamukuywa, Maeni, Kimilili, and Kibingei wards, donating duvets and beddings to improve their living conditions.

He has distributed tents and table-banking support to various community-based organisations (CBOs) and self-help groups, noting that the programme aims to strengthen grassroots economic activities.

Mabonga, the managing director at Sentimental Energy Ltd, has distributed solar motorcycles to boda boda riders and solar panels to schools, a move aimed at conserving the environment and combat climate change.

He’s also keen on education matters where he’s providing scholarships to needy students in the area, a move aimed at boosting education standards.