Bungoma rolls out integrated school deworming campaign

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Bungoma County Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) Coordinator Robert Wetoto. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

Bungoma County has launched a school deworming campaign targeting learners and vulnerable members of the community.

The joint initiative between the county government and partners is part of renewed efforts to curb the spread of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), particularly bilharzia and intestinal worm infections across the county.

African Institute of Health Development (AIHD) is among the partners expected to reach thousands of residents living in areas that have been identified as highly endemic for neglected tropical diseases.

Bungoma County Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) Coordinator Robert Wetoto said neglected tropical diseases remain a significant public health challenge despite being preventable and treatable.

According to Wetoto, children are the most affected by intestinal worms, bilharzia, jiggers, scabies and snake bites.

"Previously, neglected tropical diseases were not allocated any budget by the county government. We are now pleased that the county has set aside funds specifically to support NTD interventions. The allocated resources will primarily be used to procure medicines that will be distributed during the August mass deworming campaign and through health facilities across the county," Wetoto noted.

A prevalence survey conducted in 2021 established that intestinal worm infections stood at 7 per cent while bilharzia prevalence was recorded at 4.7 per cent in Bungoma County.

Following the findings, the county government partnered with AMREF Health Africa and the African Institute of Health Development (AIHD) to develop an integrated strategy aimed at eliminating neglected tropical diseases.

"After the research by AMREF Health Africa together with the African Institute of Health Development, we developed strategies to eliminate NTDs in Bungoma by intensifying community sensitisation and promoting preventive measures," Wetoto noted.

The awareness campaign relied heavily on Community Health Promoters (CHPs), healthcare workers and influential community groups, including church leaders, women's organisations, business people and boda boda operators, to disseminate information on disease prevention.

Wetoto stated that the sustained awareness campaigns have begun bearing fruit. "We started this sensitisation programme in 2021 and today, when you move around many households in Bungoma, you will notice improved hand washing practices, better environmental cleanliness and increased appreciation of proper sanitation as residents work towards preventing neglected tropical diseases," he said.

Despite the gains made, Wetoto expressed concern over shrinking donor funding, saying it has slowed down the county's momentum in fighting NTDs.

He cited the conclusion of Amref Health Africa's Evidence for Action Project as one of the biggest setbacks, noting that the programme had played a key role in financing routine deworming exercises and community outreach activities.

"Previously, with support from Amref Health Africa under the Evidence for Action Project, we conducted deworming exercises three times every year. Since the project came to an end, we have experienced challenges in sustaining the programme," he explained.

He has, however, assured residents that the county government has stepped in to bridge the funding gap by allocating money for the procurement of deworming medicines to ensure the programme continues uninterrupted.

The medicines, he said, will be distributed in schools during the integrated deworming exercise, while Community Health Promoters and healthcare workers will also administer treatment within communities to reach children who may not be attending school and other vulnerable groups.

"We have received numerous inquiries from residents through our Community Health Promoters asking when the deworming medicines will be available. I want to assure the public that the medicines have already been procured and the exercise will commence in August across all parts of Bungoma County," Wetoto affirmed.

He added that health facilities throughout the county have also been stocked with deworming medicines to ensure walk-in patients and residents living near healthcare centres continue accessing treatment even after the mass campaign.

Wetoto further revealed that out of Bungoma's 45 wards, 41 have been classified as endemic for intestinal worm infections. 17 wards have been identified as endemic for bilharzia (schistosomiasis), exposing thousands of residents, especially school-going children and communities living near rivers, streams and other water bodies, to a higher risk of infection.

Wetoto warned that intestinal worms and bilharzia continue to undermine children's health, nutrition and educational outcomes.

" The parasites deprive the body of essential nutrients, resulting in malnutrition, anaemia, persistent weakness, fatigue, abdominal pain and stomach discomfort. In severe cases where treatment is delayed, worm infestations can lead to intestinal blockage, impaired physical growth, delayed mental development, poor concentration in school and increased susceptibility to other infections," Wetoto revealed.

He emphasised that regular deworming, improved sanitation, access to clean and safe water, consistent hand washing with soap and proper use of hygienic toilets remain the most effective measures for preventing infection and reinfection.

"Deworming should be carried out every three months to maintain healthy communities and protect children from the devastating effects of these diseases," said Wetoto.