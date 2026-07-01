EACC asked to probe irregular payment of Sh136 million in stalled county executive office block project

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The stalled County Executive office block construction site in Milimani, Bungoma town. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has been asked to investigate allegations of embezzlement of millions of shillings in the construction of Bungoma County headquarters.

Area Senator David Wakoli wants the alleged irregular payment of Sh136 million towards the construction of the stalled facility because it raises concerns over possible misuse of public funds.

He questioned how the county government approved and released millions of shillings to the contractor despite the project remaining incomplete more than two years after its launch. Bungoma Senator David Wakoli on site. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

Wakoli insists that those responsible should be held accountable to safeguard public resources and restore confidence in the management of county finances.

The 10-storey County Executive office block was launched on December 7, 2023, by Governor Kenneth Lusaka at an estimated cost of Sh498 million.

It was expected to be completed within 156 weeks and was envisioned as a modern administrative complex that would accommodate county departments currently operating from rented premises. The stalled County Executive office block construction site in Milimani, Bungoma town. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday after inspecting the construction site in Milimani, within Bungoma town, the senator expressed disappointment over what he described as the project's abandonment, saying construction appeared to have stalled immediately after the foundation stage.

"Today I visited the site, but unfortunately there is no work going on. The project appears to have stalled completely," Wakoli said.

The senator revealed that the only equipment found at the site was a tipper lorry and a concrete mixer, while security guards were the only people present.

"Sadly, the County Government of Bungoma has already paid the contractor for this project, yet nothing is happening. The contractor is nowhere to be seen and only security guards are at the site," he said

He claimed he was in possession of documents showing how payments were made to the contractor despite the limited progress on the project.

"I have documents showing that M/S Centreline Logistics Limited received a total of Sh136 million in batches from the County Government of Bungoma," he stated.

The senator argued that the amount of work completed on the site does not correspond to the money allegedly paid and urged investigators to establish whether public procurement laws and financial regulations were followed.

Wakoli further questioned Governor Lusaka over the delayed completion of the project, noting that the county government continues to operate from leased offices, including facilities at Masinde Muliro Stadium, an arrangement he said continues to burden taxpayers through rental costs.

He is appealing to EACC to urgently summon the contractor and all county officials involved in the project to establish how the payments were processed and whether there was any loss of public funds.

"They should move with speed to investigate this matter, summon the contractor and establish how such a huge amount of public money was paid while the project remains stalled," he said.

When the project was officially launched in December 2023, Governor Lusaka described it as one of his administration's flagship development initiatives aimed at improving service delivery and reducing expenditure on rented office space.

"This move will go a long way in cutting the costs we spend on leased buildings serving as county offices," Lusaka said.

The governor described the development as his legacy project, saying it would serve as a one-stop centre for county administrative operations.

"This is my legacy project. It is a one-stop shop for all our administrative operations and will subsequently consolidate our services to residents," he said.

Lusaka also directed the contractor to prioritise residents for both skilled and unskilled employment opportunities during construction.

"I have instructed the contractor to engage local youths during the construction process as part of empowering our people," he said.