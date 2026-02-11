×
EACC probes Bungoma county over alleged Sh3.6 million Christmas tree

By Jackline Inyanji | Feb. 11, 2026
Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka before Senate's CPIC Committee. [File, Standard]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has launched investigations into Sh3.6 million, allegedly spent on a Christmas tree by Bungoma County Government.

Governor Kenneth Lusaka was at pains to explain to the Senate how the expenditure came about.

In a letter dated February 9, 2022, seen by The Standard, EACC wrote to the Secretary of Bungoma County Assembly demanding crucial documents to support investigations into suspected fraud and theft of public funds.

The probe targets alleged fictitious imprest to cover benchmarking trips to Mbale, Uganda, and a questionable Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the governor’s office that cost millions.

The commission, pursuant to its commission and statutory mandate as set out in Article 252(1)(a) and (d) of the constitution and section 11 of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Act,2011, is investigating allegations of corruption, fraud, and theft of public funds through fictitious imprest for a benchmarking trip by members of the County Assembly and Senior officials of the County Executive to Mbale , Uganda and subsequent lighting of a Christmas tree at the Governor’s office at a total of Sh6,569,000 during the financial years 2019/2020-2020/2021.

The Commission requested for requisitions from the user department, approved budget and supplementary budget for the financial years 2019/2020 and 2020/2021, imprest warrants issued to the imprest holders, Imprest surrender vouchers, Imprest cash books, Bank deposit slips to imprest beneficiaries, personal files for Festus Juma (Sub-County Administrator) and George Makokha (Ward Administrator), all correspondences including email trails related to the said matters and any other relevant documents to be submitted on or before February 16 2026.

To facilitate these investigations, EACC requested the Clerk of Bungoma County Assembly to furnish the commission with certified copies of the personal files of MCAS Joan Lutukai, Everline Mutiembu, Joan Kirong, Francis Chemion, Stephen Wafula, James MUkhono, Florence Wekesa and Joseph Nyongesa.

Others are Jack Wambulwa, Hillary Kiptalam, Erick Wapangana, Henry Majimbo Okumu, Violet Makhanu, Luke Opwora, Tonny Barasa, Sospeter Nyongesa, John Mosongo, Tome Francis, Ignatius Wangila, Carolyne Wamalwa, Benedict Kimwei and Kennedy Taracha. 

.

