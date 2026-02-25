EACC summons 19 Bungoma MCAs, clerk over Sh 6.5m Uganda trip

Audio By Vocalize

EACC summons Bungoma County Assembly MCAs over benchmarking trip to Mbale, Uganda. [File, Standard]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has summoned 19 Bungoma County Assembly MCAs and senior officials over alleged misuse of Sh6.5 million public funds.

In a letter dated February 19, 2026, addressed to the Clerk of Bungoma County Assembly, the anti-graft agency directed the MCAs and officials to appear before its Western Regional Office in Bungoma for interrogation and recording of statements.

The summons relate to investigations into allegations of corruption, fraud and theft of public funds through irregular imprest claims for a benchmarking trip to Mbale, Uganda, as well as the controversial lighting of a Christmas tree at the Governor’s Office.

According to the letter referenced EACC.BGM.6/26/4 VOL.II (177), the alleged irregular expenditure occurred during the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 financial years.

“To finalise the investigations, the officers listed below are required to avail themselves before the Commission’s investigators at the EACC Western Regional Offices located in Bungoma, for interviews and recording of statements on the specified dates and times,” reads the letter in part.

Leaders summoned are Joane Nafula Lutukai, Evelyne Mutiemu Nabolola, Joan Chemayiek Kirong, Francis Chemion Masai, Wafula Wamalwa and James Barasa Mukhono.

Others are Florence Fulano Wekesa, Joseph Nyongesa Juma, Jack Ouma Wambulwa, Hillary Kipratalam, Erick Kamingichi Wang’ana, Henry Majimbo Okumu, Violet Namaemba Makhanua and Luke Oporwa.

EACC has also summoned Tonny Khaoya Barasa and Sospeter Erastus Nyongesa.

The officials are scheduled to appear before EACC between February 26 and March 6, 2026.

The anti-graft agency has in recent months intensified investigations into alleged misuse of public funds in county governments, with several MCAs and county officials being questioned over suspected financial impropriety.

EACC launched probe into the misuse of Sh3.7 million for Christmass tree lighting by Bungoma county government.

Governor Kenneth Lusaka was at pains to defend the expenditure during grilling by the Senate.

In a letter dated February 9, 2022, EACC wrote to the Secretary of Bungoma County Assembly demanding crucial documents to support investigations into suspected fraud and theft of public funds.

The commission, pursuant to its commission and statutory mandate as set out in Article 252(1)(a) and (d) of the constitution and section 11 of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Act,2011, is investigating allegations of corruption, fraud, and theft of public funds through fictitious imprest for a benchmarking trip by members of the County Assembly and Senior officials of the County Executive to Mbale, Uganda and subsequent lighting of a Christmas tree at the Governor’s office at a total of Sh6,569,000 during the financial years 2019/2020-2020/2021.

The Commission requested for requisitions from the user department, approved budget and supplementary budget for the financial years 2019/2020 and 2020/2021, imprest warrants issued to the imprest holders, Imprest surrender vouchers, imprest cash books, bank deposit slips to imprest.