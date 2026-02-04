Bungoma senator calls for EACC probe over alleged misuse of county funds

Bungoma senator Wafula Wakoli during a public engagement [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Bungoma Senator David Wakoli has urged the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to urgently investigate and arrest all individuals implicated in what he described as the apparent misuse of public resources by the Bungoma County Government.

Speaking in the Senate, Wakoli expressed concern over the county’s failure to account for more than Sh3 million allegedly spent on a Christmas tree celebration in 2019.

He said a Senate committee was left unconvinced after county officials failed to clearly explain how the money was utilised.

“It is unacceptable that public funds can be spent and those responsible fail to give a clear account. This points to possible misuse of government resources, and EACC must move in without delay,” Wakoli told the Senate.

The senator also faulted the administration of Governor Kenneth Lusaka over the handling of medical insurance for county employees.

He questioned how a private individual was contracted to provide health insurance services to county workers through Britam, yet employees reportedly went without medical cover for more than three months.

“Our county workers stayed for months without medical insurance, yet public money had already been paid. Worse still, they were never compensated for the period they lacked cover,” Wakoli said.

Wakoli further called on the county government to clear pending bills owed to contractors, which he said amount to more than Sh500 million.

He warned that delayed payments were pushing contractors into financial ruin.

“Many contractors are suffering. Some are depressed, others have had their property auctioned because the county has failed to pay them. These payments must be done transparently and without favoritism,” he added.

On infrastructure, the senator demanded a thorough probe into the Musikoma–Kanduyi dual carriageway project.

He noted that although the road had since been handed over to the national government, the original contractor was paid more than Sh1 billion despite failing to complete the project.

“How does a contractor receive over a billion shillings for a project that was never completed? These are serious issues that require firm and independent investigations,” Wakoli said.

The senator maintained that accountability and transparency are essential in restoring public confidence in county governments, calling on oversight agencies to act decisively to protect public resources.