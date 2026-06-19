Vihiga records increased revenue, reduced pending bills as county launches mid-term review

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Vihiga county governor, Wilbur Ottichilo.[File, Standard]

Vihiga County has recorded an improved financial performance following an increase in own-source revenue from Sh338.1 million in the 2023/2024 to Sh397.9 million in the financial year 2024/2025.

The devolved unit will today unveil its Mid-Term Review (MTR) report, highlighting how revenue collections have increased.

The report, which assessed performance for the period between the 2023/24 and 2025/26 financial years, paints a picture of a county that has strengthened governance, improved service delivery and accelerated investments in agriculture, health, education, water, infrastructure and economic development.

According to Governor Wilbur Ottichilo, the county has remained committed to implementing programmes that directly improve the lives of residents.

“The implementation of CIDP III has been effective and remains on course toward delivering inclusive growth and shared prosperity for the people of Vihiga County. We have made significant progress in strengthening governance, accountability and transparency while ensuring that development reaches all parts of the county,” said Ottichilo

The governor noted that lessons captured in the Mid-Term Review would help guide the remaining period of the current development plan and shape the preparation of the Fourth Generation CIDP covering 2028-2032.

Ottichilo noted that his administration has recorded notable progress in the implementation of its Third Generation County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP III) 2023-2027, with the newly released Mid-Term Review (MTR) indicating that the county is steadily achieving its development targets across key sectors.

The report, which assessed performance for the period between the 2023/24 and 2025/26 financial years, paints a picture of a county that has strengthened governance, improved service delivery and accelerated investments in agriculture, health, education, water, infrastructure and economic development.

According to the midterm report, the county was able to significantly reduce pending bills from Sh1.46 billion to Sh839.3 million, a move attributed to prudent financial management and expenditure controls introduced by the county treasury.

Ottichilo has also deepened public sector reforms through the review of the county organisational structure, enactment of the Vihiga County Public Service Act, 2025 and introduction of performance contracting and staff appraisal systems.

Vihiga County Assembly Speaker Christopher Omulele said the achievements highlighted in the report demonstrate the importance of cooperation between the executive and the assembly in advancing development.

“The County Assembly has continued to provide legislative support and oversight to ensure resources are utilised prudently, and projects benefit the people of Vihiga. The progress captured in this report is evidence that institutions are working together for the common good,” said Omulele.

He added that the Assembly would continue enacting laws and approving policies necessary to facilitate completion of the remaining programmes under CIDP III.

According to the report, agriculture remained the backbone of the county's economy, with the administration prioritising climate-smart and market-oriented farming.