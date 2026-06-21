Vihiga posts 90pc project delivery as funding delays bite

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Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo (left) issues a copy of the Mid-Term Review report to selected stakeholders at Gisambai on June 19 2026. [ Brian Kisanji, Standard]

Vihiga County will fast-track key development projects as a mid-term review shows 90 per cent delivery of planned targets, with funding delays threatening the final year of Governor Wilbur Ottichilo's tenure.

Ottichilo said the county remained on course in delivering its development agenda during the release of the County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP 2023–2027) Mid-Term Review (MTR) in Mbale.

"The implementation of the CIDP III has been effective and is on track towards the realisation of inclusive growth and shared prosperity for Vihiga residents," noted Ottichilo.

He added that the MTR was published deliberately ahead of the 2027 election cycle.

"I have chosen to do this early enough before the politics of 2027 begin so that the people of Vihiga can understand what the government has achieved and what we are focusing on in the remaining period," said Ottichilo.

The county reported more than 600 projects valued at Sh2.8 billion under the plan, with 84 per cent completed and the rest at various stages of execution.

But Ottichilo flagged structural problems holding back implementation.

"Our conditional grants from the national government declined due to disbursement challenges, while development expenditure remained below target due to delays in exchequer releases," he warned.

Own-source revenue rose to nearly Sh398 million in the 2024/25 financial year, up from Sh338.1 million the previous year, after the county automated its collection systems.

Vision 2030 Director General James Maina commended the county for aligning its development priorities with national frameworks, including the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), saying the progress reflected effective planning and prudent use of resources.

Council of Governors (CoG) Director Kizito Wangalwa said improved performance contracting and digitisation had strengthened service delivery in devolved units.

Residents gave mixed reactions. "We have seen progress, yes, but much more still needs to be done on the ground. People want faster service delivery, better roads and improved access to basic services," observed Chahasi.

The MTR shows that water access rose from 64 per cent to 68.8 per cent, alongside the expansion of health facilities, road works, and education support programmes, including bursaries and scholarships.

The report cites delays in funding, climate shocks, rising project costs and pending bills as key challenges, and recommends prioritising high-impact projects and strengthening partnerships with national agencies and development partners.