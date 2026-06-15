Anti-jigger campaign brings relief to vulnerable learners in Bungoma

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Learners infested with jiggers receive treatment during a community health outreach at Lubanda Comprehensive School in Khasoko ward, Bumala constituency.[Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

‎‎Infected learners, mainly from poor backgrounds in Khasoko Ward, Bumula Constituency, continue to grapple with a situation that has robbed them of confidence and dignity.

‎‎Nonetheless, there is a ray of hope after infected learners and residents received treatment during a community health programme in the area. The first batch of beneficiaries received treatment at Lubunda Comprehensive School.

‎‎According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) more than 1 billion people globally are affected by Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) with 1.4 billion in need of preventive or curative interventions. The spread of the diseases is often linked to environmental factors such as poor sanitation, limited access to clean water and exposure to contaminated sources.

‎‎Jigger infestation has been listed among NTDs by WHO. Bungoma County NTDs Coordinator Robert Wetoto, cited bilharzia, intestinal worms, scabies, snake bites, leprosy and sleeping sickness as other diseases identified under that category and are rampant in the area.

‎‎"Worm infestations are particularly harmful to school-going children. Signs like bloated stomachs, vomiting, loss of appetite and malnourishment should never be ignored," Wetoto stated.

‎‎Speaking during the exercise on Friday, Lubunda Comprehensive School head teacher David Echesa said the jiggers infestation has had a significant impact on learners, affecting school attendance and academic performance.

‎‎Echesa noted that more than 57 pupils at the school have been affected by the condition, with many experiencing pain and discomfort that makes it difficult to attend classes and concentrate on their studies.

‎‎"We have learners who frequently miss school because of jiggers, while others struggle to focus in class due to the pain. We are grateful for this intervention because it will help restore their health and allow them to participate fully in learning," he said.

‎‎The head teacher lauded Khasoko MCA Benjamin Otsiula, Support Hands Foundation and the Kenya Red Cross Society for organising the treatment exercise describing it as a timely intervention for the school and the wider community.

‎‎Echesa also urged parents to report such cases early instead of concealing them and appealed for additional support to address other challenges facing learners, including inadequate sanitary towels for girls in junior school.

‎‎The outreach targeted school going children and residents from surrounding villages many of whom have lived with jigger infestation for years. Besides causing severe pain, the condition has contributed to poor school attendance, reduced concentration and low self-esteem among affected children.

‎ Otsiula said the initiative forms part of broader efforts to improve the health and welfare of residents within the ward.

‎‎The MCA said jiggers not only affect learners’ education but also interfere with the livelihoods of parents and guardians, many of whom struggle to carry out daily activities when affected.

‎‎"When learners are suffering from jiggers, their concentration in class declines and their self-esteem is affected. Some are even unable to walk comfortably to school. This is why we partnered with organisations willing to support our people and improve their quality of life," he said.

‎‎He also commended Support Hands Foundation and the Kenya Red Cross for partnering with his office and pledged to support follow-up treatment programmes to ensure affected residents recover fully.

‎‎Support Hands Foundation Programme Coordinator Pascal Jahu said the organisation responded after learning about the extent of jigger infestation within the ward.

‎‎He noted that jiggers continue to pose serious health, social and economic challenges, particularly among vulnerable families.

‎‎"Many learners are unable to attend school regularly because of the pain, while some parents are unable to work effectively and support their families. That is why such interventions remain important," Jahu stated.

‎‎‎Khasoko Ward manager Anthony Makanda said local leaders remain committed to reducing jigger infestation through health interventions and community sensitisation programmes.

‎‎He emphasized the importance of preventive measures, including proper hygiene and ensuring children have access to footwear which can significantly reduce infections.

‎‎Khasoko Ward manager Anthony Makanda said local leaders remain committed to reducing jigger infestation through health interventions and community sensitization programmes.

‎‎He emphasized the importance of preventive measures, including proper hygiene and ensuring children have access to footwear which can significantly reduce infections.

‎‎Community Health Promoter Juma Wanyonyi welcomed the intervention and called for continued public awareness campaigns to equip residents with knowledge on prevention and treatment.

‎‎Residents expressed optimism that the exercise would mark the beginning of a sustained campaign to eradicate jiggers, improve school attendance and restore dignity among affected children and families in Khasoko Ward.