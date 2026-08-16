Amnesty condemns Homa Bay violence, accuses police of inaction

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AFP Kisumu based journalist Fred Ooko after he was attacked while covering Linda Mwananchi rally in Homa Bay on August 16, 2026. [Robert Otiso, Standard]

Amnesty International Kenya has condemned violence linked to political activities in Homa Bay, including attacks on journalists, disruption of media broadcasts, destruction of property and unlawful road blockades.

In a statement, the rights organisation raised concerns by reports of violence and intimidation targeting political actors, residents and members of the media.

Amnesty Kenya Executive Director George Morara also raised alarm over reports that hired mobs targeted accommodation facilities suspected to be hosting Linda Mwananchi leaders or their supporters, allegedly destroying and vandalising property.

Amnesty Kenya further questioned the response of the police and other security agencies, alleging that they failed to take timely and effective action to prevent the violence and protect those affected.

“These incidents represent a serious threat to the rights and freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution of Kenya,” Amnesty said, citing freedom of expression, media freedom, access to information, freedom of movement, peaceful assembly, political participation and the right to security.

The organisation said the State has a constitutional and legal duty to protect all people without discrimination and ensure they can exercise their rights safely and without fear of violence, intimidation or reprisal.

It warned that failure by public authorities to prevent or respond effectively to foreseeable violence could undermine public confidence in the rule of law and weaken democratic institutions.

Amnesty called on the National Police Service and other authorities to immediately restore security and guarantee the safety of journalists, human rights defenders, political actors, businesses and residents in Homa Bay.

It also demanded prompt, independent, impartial and transparent investigations into the reported incidents.

The investigations, it said, should cover attacks on journalists, destruction of property, disruption of media broadcasts, intimidation and restrictions on freedom of movement.

“All those responsible, whether private individuals, political actors, or public officials, must be held accountable in accordance with the law,” the organisation said.

Amnesty further called for an independent review of the conduct and response of security agencies to determine whether there were failures to prevent violence, protect affected persons or uphold constitutional rights.

It urged the National Cohesion and Integration Commission, National Police Service and Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to investigate and, where appropriate, prosecute individuals, including political leaders, accused of inciting violence, hate or attacks against political opponents, journalists or members of the public.

Amnesty warned that authorities must demonstrate a firm commitment to protecting constitutional freedoms and media independence ahead of the general elections.

“Impunity for violence and political intimidation has no place in a democratic society,” he said.

The organisation said decisive action was necessary to restore public trust and prevent similar incidents from recurring.