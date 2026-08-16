Kalonzo calls out Ruto over escalating political violence

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Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has challenged President William Ruto to stop the culture of political goonism. [File, Standard]

Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Governor Wavinya Ndeti and Matungulu MP Stephen Mule have called out President William Ruto over the escalating political violence targeting the opposition.

Speaking separately in Machakos County on Sunday, the leaders challenged President Ruto to immediately stop the culture of political goonism that is spiraling across the country.

Addressing faithful at Kithimani Redeemed Gospel Church in Yatta constituency, where he attended a Sunday worship service, Kalonzo warned Ruto that he would be held responsible should the country slide into anarchy.

Referring to violent attacks meted out on Linda Mwananchi convoy in Homa Bay County as well as DCP’s event in Nakuru, Kalonzo declared that the country will no longer stomach incidents of what he termed as state-sponsored violence.

“What happened today (yesterday) in Homabay is clearly not acceptable. It is an impeachable offense. If Ruto is unable to guarantee the right to life of all citizens, then he has no business running the country as president,” said Kalonzo.

He went on to condemn the recent attacks on Rigathi Gachagua’s convoy in Nakuru, alleging the violence was organized by government-allied leaders in Nakuru.

“Ruto himself promised the country that his government will end goonism. So what happened? Why were Gachagua and his supporters attacked? Why was Sifuna also attacked in Homa Bay, including journalists?” He posed.

Kalonzo reminded Ruto that he risked becoming a candidate for prosecution yet again in the International Criminal Court (ICC) if he continued to allow or plan political violence.

The use of militia, Kalonzo noted, was still actionable under the Rome statute. “The word “militia” is contained in a very important document in the ICC, Rome. The person bearing the greatest responsibility of security in the country is none other than the President of the Republic of Kenya, William Ruto,” Kalonzo charged.

His sentiments were echoed by Governor Wavinya, who challenged President Ruto to take full charge of the country’s security as the country gears up for next year’s general election.

“You promised that you will never sit and watch as the country degenerates into bloodshed. As a president of a democratic country, you must create an atmosphere where every leader is free to campaign anywhere in the country without the risk of being attacked or harmed,” said Wavinya, rallying Ukambani residents to support Kalonzo’s presidential bid.

And speaking at Salvation Army Tala Township Corps during a worship service, Matungulu MP Stephen Mule said the escalating levels of political intolerance in the country were a real threat to next year’s General Election.

“If we continue like this, there is a real risk that we may even not hold any elections next year. It is unacceptable that people in government are the ones planning and organizing political violence,” said Mule.

“I want to condemn with the strongest terms the violence being orchestrated by the State against the opposition. It is a shame. We have one country called Kenya and politics will come and go in 2027 and we need our country intact,” he said.