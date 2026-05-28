Anti-jigger campaign gives hope to school children in Busia

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The initiative aims to reduce jigger infestations among vulnerable children through footwear support, hygiene awareness and community health education. [Mary Imenza, Standard]

It is a hot afternoon and an eight-year-old Brian Achieno sits quietly on the steps outside his classroom in Busia County, his feet tucked beneath him as other children run across the school compound.

Just months ago, walking for Achieno was painful.

Jiggers had burrowed into his toes, leaving his feet swollen and itchy. Some days, he stayed home from school because the pain was unbearable.

Like many children from poor households in rural Busia, Brian often walked barefoot to school, exposing himself to the parasitic infestation that continues to affect vulnerable families across the county.

"I could not walk properly. Sometimes I would miss school because my feet hurt," he says.

Across many villages in Busia, jigger infestation, locally known as funza, has long been a silent crisis affecting children, the elderly and people living in poverty.

The tiny sand flea thrives in dusty environments and poor housing conditions, embedding itself in the skin and causing pain, infections and, in severe cases, disability.

For years, health workers and community volunteers have encountered children unable to concentrate in class because of the constant itching and discomfort.

Others have been forced to stay at home, missing valuable learning time.

Parents say poverty remains one of the biggest challenges.

Mercy Oundo, a mother from Busia, says many families struggle to provide basic necessities.

"Sometimes getting food is difficult. Buying shoes for all children becomes impossible. That is why many of them walk barefoot and become vulnerable to jiggers," she says.

It is this reality that prompted local organizations to step in. Through the Anti Jiggers campaign spearheaded by Odilo Care Foundation in partnership with the community-based organization Dhamira Moja, hundreds of vulnerable children have received treatment, health education and protective footwear.

Recently, more than 2,000 pupils from Segero and Nambale Urban primary schools received school shoes as part of the initiative.

According to Odilo Care Foundation coordinator Murunga Emmanuel, the programme has contributed to a noticeable decline in jigger cases in areas where interventions have been conducted.

"Since we started the campaign, our statistics show that cases have reduced significantly. Many children attend school without shoes and this exposes them to infections," he says.

His colleague, Joy Shammah, says the programme is about more than treating infections.

"When children receive shoes and proper health support, they regain confidence. They attend school regularly and participate in class without discomfort," she says.

Beyond treatment, volunteers conduct community sensitization sessions on hygiene practices aimed at preventing reinfestation.

Dhamira Moja Director Sarah Martha says lasting success depends on changing behaviour within households.

"We are encouraging parents and communities to maintain proper hygiene and remain vigilant because prevention starts at home," she says.

While challenges remain, residents say the intervention is already making a difference.

Children who once struggled to walk are returning to school with renewed confidence, and parents report fewer cases of infestation within their communities.