Five people killed, three injured in road accident

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Five people died and three others were injured in a road accident along the Webuye–Malaba highway at Makotelo, near Mabanga, on Wednesday.

A witness said the accident occurred after the driver of a trailer that was headed to Webuye town collided with an oncoming matatu.

The ill-fated matatu rolled several times after being pushed into a nearby maize plantation. Five bodies were pulled out of the wreckage.

Residents led by Mwihogo Joshi, said the accident occurred at around 12 am, on June 10, 2026.

“We were sleeping when we heard a loud bang and rushed to the scene only to discover an Eldoret Victory Shuttle matatu of registration number KBV 811 and a trailer of registration KCAA 203A were involved in a grisly road accident,” said Mwihogo.

The matatu was coming from Nairobi and the trailer was heading to Webuye. The bodies were scattered on the road and in the maize plantation,” he added.

Residents have called on the relevant authorities to install speed bumps on the road to curb accidents that are becoming rampant.

“This road from Mabanga area to Bukembe is prone to accidents, there is a steep slope and we request the government to erect bumps so that motorists can reduce speed while approaching the area,” said Mwihogo.

They also demanded that police officers release four youths who were arrested at the accident scene over allegations of looting.

“The arrested youths were helping the accident victims and police mistook them for criminals who had come to loot. We ask the police to release them,” one of the witnesses said.

Bungoma South OCPD William Letting said that three men and two women died in the crash while four youths were arrested over alleged attempt to loot from the trailer that was involved in the accident.

"The driver of the matatu lost control of the vehicle when it collided with the trailer. Five lives were lost and several other people with injuries evacuated to Webuye hospital," he noted.

He said those injured are recuperating in a local hospital where they were rushed after the accident.

According to statistics, at least 2,000 people have been killed on Kenyans roads since the start of January 2026 due to reckless driving, poor road conditions, and inadequate enforcement of traffic laws.