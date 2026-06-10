Kakamega allocates Sh11.5bn for salaries, Sh5bn development

Audio By Vocalize

Kakamega County during allocation of Sh11.58 billion [Courtesy]

Kakamega County has allocated Sh11.58 billion, which is over 80 per cent of the entire county's proposed 2026/2027 financial year budget to salaries and wages, while leaving only Sh5.18 billion for development projects.

However, residents opine that the bloated wage could undermine investment in road infrastructure, healthcare, job creation, and water.

The budget estimates, which are currently before the County Assembly for approval, are anchored on the county’s development agenda and seek to address growing demands for services in the county.

In the proposed budget estimates, the Department of Public Service and Administration has taken a lion's share of the budget after receiving Sh7.4 billion, representing 44.2 per cent of the entire budget.

The bulk of the allocation will cater for salaries, wages, and the day-to-day running of county government operations.

Furthermore, health, which remains among the county’s top-priority sectors, has been allocated Sh1.41 billion.

The allocation will fund medical supplies, laboratory services, disease surveillance, community health programmes, sanitation initiatives, and operations at dispensaries and health centres.

Furthermore, Governor Fernandes Barasa's administration has set aside Sh171.9 million for medical drugs, Sh105 million for non-pharmaceutical supplies, and Sh128.5 million for implementation of community health strategies, while additional Sh127.5 million has been allocated to Community Health Promoters.

Road infrastructure has also received a significant boost, with the Roads, Public Works, and Energy Department allocated Sh1.31 billion.

County officials avers that the allocation will improve road networks, ease transport, enhance market access for farmers, and stimulate economic activity.

Agriculture, which remains the backbone of Kakamega’s economy, has been allocated Sh597.4 million.

The funds will support crop and livestock production, irrigation, fisheries, cooperative development, and agricultural extension services.

Water, Environment and Natural Resources has received Sh793.2 million to finance water projects, environmental conservation programmes, and climate resilience initiatives.

Trade, Industrialisation, and Tourism have been allocated Sh376.6 million to support enterprise development and investment promotion.

Education has been allocated Sh721.8 million, while the Department of Social Services, Youth and Sports will receive Sh636.4 million.

Revenue projections indicate that the county expects to receive Sh13.24 billion from the equitable share allocation from the national government, Sh2.2 billion from locally generated revenue, and Sh1.32 billion from conditional grants and development partners.

Residents have urged the county government to prioritise the completion of stalled projects before embarking on new ones.

Speaking during a public participation hearing at Social Hall in Kakamega town on the proposed budget organised by the County Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee, residents urged the county to prioritise completing the stalled projects, adding that delayed projects deny communities the intended economic benefits.

They also called for increased funding to critical sectors, including healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, and water.

John Imbuyi, a resident of Mumias West Constituency, urged the county administration to complete ongoing projects before launching fresh initiatives.

“We need to maximise value for public resources by completing projects that have already consumed taxpayers’ money so that people can enjoy the intended benefits of the projects,” said Barasa.

Patrick Amalemba, representing Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs), called for the full implementation of the Persons with Disabilities Act, 2025, to safeguard the rights and welfare of PWDs.

The Budget and Appropriations Committee Chairperson, Gildon Shioso, assured residents that their views would be incorporated into the committee’s final report before it is tabled in the County Assembly.

"We are going to take into account the views of our people because public participation remains critical in strengthening governance, improving service delivery, and ensuring that county budgets reflect citizens’ priorities," said Shioso.

Majority Leader Philip Maina and committee member Eddie Obwaka also defended the public participation process, saying it allows residents to influence county spending decisions.

“This budget proposal reflects the needs of our people as it prioritises completion of ward-based projects for grassroots empowerment,” said Obwaka.

County Director of Budget and Planning Herman Dennis Lusui assured residents that the proposed budget complies with all legal and policy requirements governing public finance management.