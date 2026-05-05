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It was not my car, PS Imbunya says after Kisumu theft incident

By Hudson Gumbihi | May. 5, 2026
 Public Service PS Jane Imbunya at a past event. [@JaneImbunya, X]

Public Service and Human Capital Development Principal Secretary Jane Imbunya has clarified and a robbery incident happened in Kisumu involving a car assigned to her pool.

According to the PS, an official vehicle assigned to her media team was broken it and gadgets stolen when it was parked in Kisumu on the eve of Labour Day.

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PS Jane Imbunya Vehicle Theft Labour Day Celebrations 2026 Labour Day
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