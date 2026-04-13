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Farmers decry shortage of fertilizer

By Jackline Inyanji | Apr. 13, 2026
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Bags of subsidised fertiliser.[File, Standard]

Farmers in Webuye, Sirisia, Kabuchai, and Mt. Elgon constituencies in Bungoma County have raised concerns over the acute shortage of fertilisers at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB), warning that it could jeopardise their production this season.

 The growers, led by Soffy Amelle and Stephen Orego, decried the fertiliser shortage, noting it as tiresome camping at the Cereal board  for over a week without getting fertiliser.

 They noted that the delays have opened doors for unscrupulous businessmen to exploit farmers by selling fertilisers at exorbitant prices.

 Andrew Bett, the Manager of the National Cereals and Produce Board(NCPB) warehouses in Webuye, attributed the shortage to an unprecedented spike in demand, having a shortage of top dressing fertilisers, but assured farmers that the commodity will be at the warehouse by next week.

 “We have a shortage of topdressing fertilisers, it’s being addressed by the government, and I am calling for patience, CAN and UREA will be here by next week," he noted.

 Webuye East MP Martin Pepela said he has received lots of complaints from farmers about the shortage of top dressing fertilisers, saying that when the fertilisers come, small-scale farmers and also those residing in Webuye must be given priority.

 The MP, however, criticised some brokers who have been buying large bags of fertiliser and selling them at high prices, calling on the government to intervene and take action against them.

“I am aware we have brokers buying the fertilisers on a large scale and selling them at exorbitant prices. We need to disrupt and stop that syndicate which is denying genuine farmers their rights to get fertilisers,” Pepela noted.

 He called on the Bungoma county government to distribute the fertiliser and deliver it to farmers so that they do not waste time and money searching for it, and urged farmers not to wait during the planting season to start looking for fertilisers.

 “Let’s have prior planning as farmers and not a last-minute rush. Agriculture is devolved, and Bungoma is rich in agriculture, and we call upon the county to ensure fertilisers reach farmers. Let’s decentralise the distribution and purchase of these fertilisers to the locals so that farmers do not spend much money on transport in search of fertilisers either at Webuye or Bungoma cereal board,” Pepela noted.

 

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National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) Fertilisers Bungoma County Agriculture
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